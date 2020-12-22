Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans With Double Data Offer

Vodafone Idea (Vi) provides its users with a ‘Double Data Offer’. No other operator in the Indian telecom space provides the users with such an offer. For the unaware, under the Double Data Offer, the daily data which the user is supposed to receive doubles in amount. For example, if the user purchases a plan with which he/she is supposed to get 1.5GB daily data and if the plan comes with the Double Data Offer, then instead of 1.5GB daily data, the user would get 3GB daily data for the validity of the plan. This offer is only clubbed with unlimited prepaid plans. Keep reading ahead to find out about the plans.

All the Vodafone Prepaid Plans which Offer Double Data

As of now, Vi provides users with only three plans which come with the Double Data Offer. These three plans are of Rs 299, 449, and Rs 699. Each of these plans come with unique data benefits; let’s take a look at all of them.

Vodafone Idea Rs 299 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 299 prepaid plan comes with the Double Data Offer. It ships with 4GB daily data (2GB data without the offer) and carries a validity of only 28 days. Users are also entitled to receive the benefit of unlimited voice calling to any network within India and 100 SMS/day. There is also an over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Vi Movies & TV offered with the plan.

Vodafone Idea Rs 449 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 449 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea provides users with 4GB daily data under the Double Data Offer (2GB without the offer). Also, it gives them the benefit of unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Users get a free OTT subscription of Vi Movies & TV. This plan, however, has a longer validity of 56 days than the Rs 299 plan which comes with a validity of only 28 days.

Vodafone Idea Rs 699 Prepaid Plan

It is the last prepaid plan from the telco which gives users the ‘Double Data Offer’. It also offers the same 4GB daily data (2GB without the offer) as the other plans mentioned above. The benefits included are the same – unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day along with a free subscription of Vi Movies & TV platform. However, it has the longest validity of 84 days amongst the three.

One thing worth noting here is that all of these plans also come with the Weekend Data Rollover offer. It is an offer introduced by Vi, which lets users carry forward all the unused data from the week to weekends.