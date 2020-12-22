Vi Partners With Firework to Entertain Users in ’30 Seconds’

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has just announced its partnership with Firework, deemed as the world’s largest short story publishing platform. It is a strategic partnership between both the companies aimed to deliver quick entertainment to the users in India. Vi is looking to entertain its users in 30 seconds with the help of short, quirky videos present in the platform of Firework. Firework is a story publishing platform based out of Silicon Valley. The telco is looking to offer an exceptional customer experience to the users with this partnership — more details on the story ahead.

Vi Becomes the First Indian Telco to Partner With Firework and Offer Short Stories to Users

With this partnership, Vi has become the first operator in the Indian telecom industry to offer users content in short stories format. Telecom operators globally already offer content in such a format to their users, but Vi is the first to do so in India.

Vi believes that content in short story format will lead to higher user engagement rates. The telco will be able to leverage the humongous content library of Firework to entertain its users quickly and also be able to access unique occupational generated content (OGC) creators. These creators are known for their expertise in making highly engaging content in a wide genre of subjects.

Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Vi, noted the change in user behaviour that has been evident in the last few years. Users are engaging more with short-form content than the long-form. Thus the concept of Firework can be leveraged by Vi to increase its user engagement.

There will be a wide variety of genre and content available for the users to select through and get entertained from. The highlight of the content delivered by Firework is that it will come in vertical form. Vertical short-form content is the most effective method in communicating a story in today’s fast-paced world.

Users of Vi won’t have to download another app to stream through the vertical short-form content of Firework. The President of Mobile at Firework, Anand Vidyanand, said that the users would be able to select through a total of 40 different categories of content.

There is also content in different languages available inside the platform to ensure that there is something for every user of Vi. This move also stands to benefit Firework since it will now get more exposure to the new Indian creators and be able to understand and penetrate the Indian market in a better way.