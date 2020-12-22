Tecno Spark 6 G0 With 4GB RAM and 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India

Tecno Mobile, a growing Chinese smartphone brand in India, has today launched its latest device, namely Tecno Spark 6 Go. It is an entry-level budget device offering multiple features that you would commonly find in a little more expensive range of smartphones such as a big 5,000mAh battery and 4GB RAM. The device features a standard tear-drop notch at the top center of the front screen. This notch houses the front camera for selfies and video calling. To know more about the specifications and price of the Tecno Spark 6 Go, keep reading ahead.

Tecno Spark 6 Go Specifications

Tecno Spark 6 Go comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ (720 x 1600) screen and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display of the device can touch a maximum brightness of 480 nits. The Tecno Spark 6 Go is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 SoC which is clocked at 1.8 GHz. The chipset is further coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. If this storage somehow feels too less to the user, the good thing is; it can be expanded up to 512GB with the help of a microSD card.

In the camera department, the Tecno Spark 6 Go comes with a dual-sensor setup at the rear. The primary sensor of the device is a 13MP lens which is further paired with an AI lens. Highlights of the camera of Tecno Spark 6 Go is that it can support AI Beauty, AI HDR, Bokeh Mode, and Auto Scene Detection. At the front, for video calling and selfies, the device comes with an 8MP sensor. There is also a LED flash present for the front sensor.

Connectivity options of the Tecno Spark 6 Go include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Micro-USB, GPS/A-GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack for people who love using wired earphones or headphones.

The device comes packed with a massive 5,000mAh battery with standard charging support. It weighs 193 grams. The device will be running on HiOS 6.2, which is based on Android 10 out of the box.

Tecno Spark 6 Go Price

The price of the Tecno Spark 6 Go has been announced Rs 8,499. It will be selling through Flipkart soon. The company is offering a 12 months warranty on the purchase of this device along with a screen replacement benefit valid up to 100 days from the purchase of the device. It will be available in three different colour options which are Aqua Blue, Ice Jadeite, and Mystery White.