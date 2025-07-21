oneplus teases new tablet in india

OnePlus has teased a new tablet for the Indian market. The company has released a teaser image on its social media platform for the same. In the teaser image, OnePlus is saying that it is revealing a new product on July 23, 12 PM. We are confused as to which product is OnePlus going to reveal next. Many users online feel that it is the OnePlus Pad 3. But that product has already been revealed. It could be, however, the pricing details for the Pad 3. While OnePlus has revealed the Pad 3 already for India, its pricing wasn't revealed.









Read More - Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

OnePlus has confirmed that it will start selling the Pad 3 in India by September 2025. However, this could also be another product which hasn't been revealed yet. OnePlus will reveal the product in two days, so we will know shortly what it is. For now, you can check out the specifications of the OnePlus Pad 3 from the link below.

Read Here - OnePlus Pad 3 Specifications

OnePlus Pad 3 is expected to be the most premium tablet from OnePlus yet. This time, we can also expect that OnePlus can bring a new affordable table to the market. This could the Pad SE. OnePlus didn't launch any affordable tablet in the market after it had launched the Pad Go.