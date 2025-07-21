Gemini Pro Free in India for One Year, Details Here

Gemini Pro, a premium subscription that costs Rs 19,500 if you purchase it for one year, is being offered to users for free. Gemini is Google's AI (artificial intelligence) assistant which can do plenty of things. Gemini Pro is a paid access to Gemini which allows users to access advanced AI capabilities and also get more Google cloud storage. Here's everything you should know about this free offer of Gemini Pro from Google.









Gemini Pro Free Offer in India

Gemini Pro is coming for free in India for students. The is a limited time special student offer for one year. Under this, users will get one year subscription to Google AI Pro plan. The student should be above 18 years in age. The Gemini app can help students to gget their homework done, prepare for exams, assistance with writing, and morre. The Gemini Pro subscription will bring students 2TB of storage, access to Veo 3, and Gemini integration in all the Google apps.

The 2TB of storage will allow students to keep their important files on the cloud. The offer can be claimed before September 15, 2025. Google is offering this offer to students only. It is not meant for professionals.

In a blog, Google said, "Students can get personal research assistance with Deep Research, organize notes with 5x higher limits in NotebookLM, brainstorm aloud with Gemini Live, create dynamic videos from text or photos with Veo 3 in Gemini and Flow, and also get AI assistance directly in their favourite Google Apps such as Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and more."

This offer was followed by Airtel's and Perplexity's partnership for offering the Perplexity Pro subscription to users for free for one year. Stay tuned for details on more such offers.