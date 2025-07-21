Starlink’s New Speed Upgrades are Phenomenal

Starlink is coming soon to India. However, that is not what we want to focus on now. The company is continously making upgrades on its technology. The new generation of Starlink satellites will come with phenomenal speed upgrades. The next-generation satellites from Starlink, which are yet to be deployed, will come with massive upgrades in their ability to deliver download and speed upgrades. According to media reports online, the Starlink satellites can potentially deliver about 1 Tbps of downlink and 200 Gbps of uplink. This is about 10 times and 24 times upgrade over the performance capacity of the current satellites.









Starlink's second gen satellites are impressive, but the third-gen satellites will likely change the game for everyone. The company is now operating in more than 100 countries for a long time. One of the key markets, India, is now finally accepting the services of Starlink. The services are yet to become operational as spectrum assignment is not done. But Starlink has received the necessary approvals and the government's green flag to start services. Starlink's entry will be key to bridging digital divide in India as many rural areas in the country still don't have access to fiber.

Fiber is hard to deploy everywhere, especially in hilly terrains and super remote areas for multiple reasons. In such areas, Starlink can cover the gap of connectivity. The cost is something that the company will have to find a sweet spot for.