Vodafone Idea Special Recharge Offers Bring Extra Validity

Vodafone Idea's Rs 199 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of data and 28 days of validity along with truly unlimited voice calling and 300 SMSes. For now, unde the special offer, the company is offering 1GB of additional data with the plan.

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, is offering special recharge offers to select customers.
  • The special recharge offers are visible on the mobile app and could be circle specific.
  • The telco has not shared any details around the offer.

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, is offering special recharge offers to select customers. What's the criteria to get eligible for these offers? We don't know. But we know that one community member of TelecomTalk shared this. The special recharge offers are visible on the mobile app and could be circle specific. The telco has not shared any details around the offer. Under the offer, Vi is giving extra validity with one plan and then there's also extra data. Let's check out the plans and the benefits.




Vodafone Idea Rs 199 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 199 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of data and 28 days of validity along with truly unlimited voice calling and 300 SMSes. For now, unde the special offer, the company is offering 1GB of additional data with the plan. The plan now essentially comes with 3GB of data.

Vodafone Idea Rs 179 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 179 prepaid plan comes with 1GB of data. The service validity of the plan is 24 days. Under the offer, users are getting unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS for 28 days, four more days than the regular benefits.

Vi's Rs 179 plan for 28 days is a great offer. Honestly, it is the kind of price people used to pay pre-tariff hikes era. If you can get 28 days of validity for Rs 179, it is an offer many wouldn't like to forgo. Vi is trying its best to sustain and retain existing users by offering them app exclusive offers. The telco is offering discounts on certain recharge plans if the recharge takes place through the mobile app. For more information on such offers in the future, keep reading TelecomTalk.

