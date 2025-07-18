Reliance Jio Net Profit Scales to Rs 7110 Crore in Q1 FY26

Reliance Jio's 5G customer base surpassed 200 million for the first time. Further, the company's AirFiber service is now the largest FWA (fixed wireless access) service in the world.

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has reported a net profit of Rs 7,110 crore for Q1 FY26.
  • The telecom operator has achieved many firsts this quarter.
  • Jio's total 5G user base went beyond 200 million.

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has reported a net profit of Rs 7,110 crore for Q1 FY26. The telecom operator has achieved many firsts this quarter. There was a noticeable difference in the EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), as the EBITDA margins improved for the telco. The telco also improved its 5G customer base numbers. Let's take a look at every key highlight of the results below.




Reliance Jio Q1 FY25 Results Highlight

Reliance Jio's 5G customer base surpassed 200 million for the first time. Further, the company's AirFiber service is now the largest FWA (fixed wireless access) service in the world. Jio added 9.9 million new wirless customers during the quarter.

1) Net Profit - Rs 7,110 crore
2) ARPU - Rs 208.8
3) 5G Subscriber Base - 213 million
4) Jio AirFiber Base - 7.4 million
5) Monthly churn - 1.8%
6) Fixed Broadband Connections - 20 million
7) Total User Base - 498 Million

Akash Ambani, Reliance Jio Infocomm's Chairman said, "We have delivered a milestone quarter at Jio with our 5G and Home subscriber base crossing the 200 million and 20 million marks respectively. Jio continues to bring next generation services for its users with the launch of JioGames Cloud and JioPC bundle at affordable prices to drive adoption of digital services in India. Jio continues to create unparalleled technology infrastructure and is extending its leadership in 5G and fixed broadband. This will be pivotal in driving AI adoption in the country."

We will share more updates around the results of Reliance Jio in Q1 FY25.

