oppo and hasselblad partnership renewed

In fact, it is not just one company under BBK Electronics which is leveraging the partnership with Hasselbad, but OnePlus is there as well. Starting from the OnePlus 9 series, every flagship from the company has had Hasselbad tuned cameras.

  • OPPO has extended its partnership with Hasselblad.
  • The partnership will oversee the two companies working to improve the camera systems for the users.
  • OPPO's Find X 8, the latest models in the Find X series have benefited a lot from the Hasselblad tuning of the colours.

OPPO, a Chinese smartphone maker, has extended its partnership with Hasselblad. The partnership will oversee the two companies working to improve the camera systems for the users in the coming flagships. OPPO's Find X 8, the latest models in the Find X series have benefited a lot from the Hasselblad tuning of the colours.




In fact, it is not just one company under BBK Electronics which is leveraging the partnership with Hasselbad, but OnePlus is there as well. Starting from the OnePlus 9 series, every flagship from the company has had Hasselbad tuned cameras. Under the collab, things such as the Pro Mode, X-PAN mode, Portrait Mode and more have been fine tuned by Hasselblad.

Pete Lau, OPPO's Chief Product Officer, said, "The partnership with Hasselblad is built on a shared passion for innovation and a commitment to delivering the ultimate imaging experience. With the extension of our collaboration, we will push the boundaries of mobile imaging even further."

Other companies such as Vivo and Xiaomi have also partnered with camera makers such as ZEISS and Leica. OPPO's upcoming flagships will continue to feature Hasselblad tuned cameras.

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

