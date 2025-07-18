Vivo X300 Pro Camera, Chip Details Surface Online

Vivo X300 Pro will likely feature a 50MP Sony LYT-828 camera sensor with support for ultra-HDR and another 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The device is expected to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC.

Vivo X300 Pro will be the next phone from the company that is expected to push the boundaries of a smartphone camera. The X200 series is already available in India with the X200 Pro being the headliner. The X300 Pro is likely going to debut later this year and it will come with a new camera sensor and an upgraded chipset. The details of the camera and the chipset have now surfaced online. Let's take a look at what people are talking about.




Vivo X300 Pro Camera Specifications

Vivo X300 Pro will likely feature a 50MP Sony LYT-828 camera sensor with support for ultra-HDR and another 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The device is expected to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. The X200 Pro featured the Dimensity 9400 SoC. There will, of course be performance gains.

The X series from Vivo has always been camera focused. So this time, again, it will be interesting to see the camera upgrades that come in. The X200 FE was launched recently in India and its camera is also quite powerful compared to devices in the range of Rs 60,000. We also expect that Vivo will upgrade the battery of the device from the 6000mAh one which is featured on the X200 Pro.

Expert Opinion

