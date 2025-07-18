TECNO PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept Introduced

Reported by Tanuja K 0

TECNO said that its PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold concept has a massive 9.94-inch display with enhanced durability. One of the key things that TECNO shared in a release with the media is that its tri-fold is the thinnest in the industry.

Highlights

  • TECNO PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold concept was introduced on Thursday.
  • This is a tri-fold design from TECNO, which will likely never make it to the market commercially.
  • This concept is unveiled right after there are developments that Samsung is planning to make such a device.

Follow Us

tecno phantom ultimate g fold concept

TECNO PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold concept was introduced on Thursday. This is a tri-fold design from TECNO, which will likely never make it to the market commercially. This concept is unveiled right after there are developments that Samsung is planning to make such a device. One of the tri-folds has already been unveiled commercially by Huawei, and that has set the standard for the competition in the market.




Read More - iPhone 17 all Colours Revealed: Report

TECNO said that its PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold concept has a massive 9.94-inch display with enhanced durability. One of the key things that TECNO shared in a release with the media is that its tri-fold is the thinnest in the industry. The Ultimate G Fold concept measures 3.49mm in when unfolded in thickness.

The Ultimate G Fold Concept is named that for a reason. TECNO said, "Unlike conventional tri fold devices that leave their delicate flexible screens exposed, the PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept showcases an innovative G-Style design. Its expansive inner display folds inward twice, completely shielding the main screen from scratches and impacts when not in use."

Read More - Vivo Y400 5G Could Launch Next Month in India

The PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold concept packs a 5000mAh battery with a versatile triple-camera system. It has a 2000 MPaa ultra-high-strength steel for the hinge and ultra-strong Tita Fiber for the back cover.

While the device is expected to be showcased at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2026, it is unlikely that it will see the commercial daylight.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Grs :

I can't agree for Airtel 4G i think you have not used Airtel since 2021. Tell me how Airtel will…

Vodafone Idea Is Turning Loyalty Into Luxury With Its Priority…

Faraz :

For me in Bihar, 5Mhz of band 1 3G worked better than 10 MHz B3 without VoLTE in 3 years…

Bharti Airtel Offers 12 Months of Free GPT-4.1 and Claude…

Faraz :

Even though network strength ain't good, but service and speeds are excellent.

Bharti Airtel Offers 12 Months of Free GPT-4.1 and Claude…

Faraz :

Already claimed, and there is no need of more than one AI tool to me.

Bharti Airtel Offers 12 Months of Free GPT-4.1 and Claude…

TheAndroidFreak :

Jio 5G at Vashi station

Bharti Airtel Offers 12 Months of Free GPT-4.1 and Claude…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments