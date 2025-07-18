TECNO PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept Introduced

TECNO PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold concept was introduced on Thursday. This is a tri-fold design from TECNO, which will likely never make it to the market commercially. This concept is unveiled right after there are developments that Samsung is planning to make such a device. One of the tri-folds has already been unveiled commercially by Huawei, and that has set the standard for the competition in the market.









TECNO said that its PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold concept has a massive 9.94-inch display with enhanced durability. One of the key things that TECNO shared in a release with the media is that its tri-fold is the thinnest in the industry. The Ultimate G Fold concept measures 3.49mm in when unfolded in thickness.

The Ultimate G Fold Concept is named that for a reason. TECNO said, "Unlike conventional tri fold devices that leave their delicate flexible screens exposed, the PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept showcases an innovative G-Style design. Its expansive inner display folds inward twice, completely shielding the main screen from scratches and impacts when not in use."

The PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold concept packs a 5000mAh battery with a versatile triple-camera system. It has a 2000 MPaa ultra-high-strength steel for the hinge and ultra-strong Tita Fiber for the back cover.

While the device is expected to be showcased at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2026, it is unlikely that it will see the commercial daylight.