Vivo Y400 5G Could Launch Next Month in India

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, is expected to launch a new smartphone in India. This would be yet another addition to the Y series. According to rumours online, the Vivo Y400 5G is soon coming to India. This would be yet another addition under Rs 20,000. The Vivo Y400 5G would likely compete against the Samsung Galaxy F36 5G and iQOO Z10R, both of which are launching in just a matter of days. The Vivo Y400 5G would be an interesting addition to the competition mix. Where will it standout? Cameras, software, or performance? We shall see as the device launches in the country.









The Vivo Y400 Pro 5G was launched earlier this year in June 2025. It was launched around a price tag of Rs 25,000. So we expect that the Vivo Y400 5G, with offers, will definitely be priced under Rs 20,000. Let's take a look at the expected specifications of the phone.

Vivo Y400 5G Specifications (Expected)

Vivo Y400 5G is expected to come with a 6.77-inch FHD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display would likely support 4500nits of peak brightness and 300Hz of touch sampling rate. The device could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For cameras, the phone is likely going to come with a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor and a 2MP shooter. For selfies, there's a 32MP sensor at the front. The phone comes with a 5500mAh battery with support for 90W fast-charging. According to the report, the Vivo Y400 5G will be available in Olive Green and Glam White colours.