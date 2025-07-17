OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Price Drops in India

  • OnePlus Nord Buds 3 price has dropped in India.
  • The Nord Buds 3 comes with ANC and the best thing is that it is now priced under Rs 2,000.
  • he price can be lowered even further with the card offers.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 price has dropped in India. The Nord Buds 3 comes with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) and the best thing is that it is now priced under Rs 2,000. The price can be lowered even further with the card offers. Let's take a look at the price and the specifications of the earphones.




OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Price in India Latest

The Nord Buds 3 are priced at Rs 1,899 in India. The price can be dropped further by Rs 200 with select credit cards. There are EMI options available too with which the price will come down further.

There's a one year warranty offered on the purchase. There's free delivery offered and users can choose from multiple colour options - Black, White, and more.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Specifications in India

The Nord Buds3 come with 12.4mm Titanized Diaphragm Drivers. This ensures that customers can enjoy a deep bass and a very clear treble experience. There's 32dB ANC support. There's support for the new BassWave 2.0 algorithm for a deeper bass.

The earphones come with TÜV Rheinland Battery Health certification. Of course, there's support for Google Fast Pair and dual connection. With support for fast-charging, users can get 11 hours of playback time in just 10 minutes of charge. There's support for Bluetooth 5.4 support on the earphones.

