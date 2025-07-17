HMD T21 Tablet Launched in India: Price and Specs

A new tablet has launched in India under the HMD brand. It is the HMD T21 and the highlight of this tablet is that it is super affordable. The tablet has been priced under Rs 15,000 to attract the masses. The tablet, naturally comes with a large screen and offers a decent viewing experience for productivity and entertainment. The tablet has launched in a single memory variant. Let's take a look at the complete price and specifications.









HMD T21 Price in India

HMD T21 is priced at Rs 14,499. It is available in a single 8GB+128GB variant. It will be available in a single colour option of Black Steel. Users can purchase this table via HMD.com, the official website of the company.

HMD T21 Specifications in India

The HMD T21 comes powered by the Unisoc T612 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded up to 512GB with the help of microSD card. HMD has said that this tablet will run on Android 13 out of the box and will get just one more OS update till Android 14. The monthly security updates are promised for around 3 years.

The HMD T21 comes with a 10.36-inch LCD screen. The tablet has a thickness of 7.5mm and 467 grams. The tablet comes with an 8MP rear camera with autofocus. For selfies and video calling, there's an 8MP sensor at the front. The USB Type-C port on the tablet comes with support for 18W fast-charging.

The HMD T21 packs an 8200mAh battery with up to 18 days of standby time. For connectivity, there's a hybrid SIM slot and Wi-Fi, and the tablet has two microphones, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and FM.