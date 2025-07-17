Lenovo Smartchoice Ideapad Slim 3 Comes with 13 Gen Intel Core i7

Lenovo’s Smartchoice Ideapad Slim 3 is a pretty great laptop choice if you are looking for something powerful that’s also priced decently. The display is big and houses a 1080p camera at the front for selfies/video calling. The laptop further has stereo speakers and the audio setup is optimised with Dolby Atmos. The price of the Lenovo Smartchoice Ideapad Slim 3 is pretty good when card offers are combined. Let’s take a look at the price and the specifications of the laptop.









Lenovo Smartchoice Ideapad Slim 3 Price in India

The Lenovo Smartchoice Ideapad Slim 3 is priced in India at Rs 61,990. The price can be reduced further by Rs 2,000 when purchased with select credit cards of HDFC Bank and more. There are more than one variants of the laptop available. The one with the best chip is the i7 (13th Gen). Otherwise, there are variants with i5 as well which are priced much lower.

Lenovo Smartchoice Ideapad Slim 3 Specifications in India

Lenovo Smartchoice Ideapad Slim 3 has a 15.3-inch FHD resolution with support for 300nits brightness. It has anti-glare coating on the top. The display is also TUV lo blue light certified. The laptop is powered by Intel Core i7 13th Gen clocked at 3.6 GHz and is coupled with up to 16GB of RAM. The RAM could be expanded till 24GB.

It runs on Windows 11 Home Single Language out of the box and comes with Office Home 2024 and xbox GamePass Ultimate 3 month subscription. The laptop packs a 50Wh battery with rapid charge support.