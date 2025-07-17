iPhone 17 all Colours Revealed: Report

Reported by Tanuja K 0

While we can expect a new design for the Pro models, the regular iPhone 17 is expected to retain the design language of the iPhone 16. iPhone 17 is expected to launch in six new colour options.

Highlights

  • Apple's new iPhones will launch later this year in September.
  • While only two months are left, leaks around the new devices are now coming in the market.
  • The iPhone 17 colour options have now been revealed in a new leak.

iphone 17 all colours revealed

Apple's new iPhones will launch later this year in September. While only two months are left, leaks around the new devices are now coming in the market. The iPhone 17 colour options have now been revealed in a new leak. While we can expect a new design for the Pro models, the regular iPhone 17 is expected to retain the design language of the iPhone 16. iPhone 17 is expected to launch in six new colour options.




The six colour options are - Black, White, Steel Gray, Green, Purple, and Light Blue. None of these colours are something you haven't seen before. A new Orange colour is expected to come with the iPhone 17 Pro models. That will be something new for the users. The development was first shared by MacWorld. The finish is something we will have to wait and lookout for.

With the iPhone 17 series, Apple is expected to bring in 120Hz refresh rate displays for all devices. The iPhone 17 Air is a new device we can expect this year. For the iPhone 17 Air, we can expect four colours - Black, White, Light Gold and Light Blue. The iPhone 17 Air will rival the thin device from Samsung, the Galaxy S25 Edge. It will be interesting to see how the competition pans out in the market.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Expert Opinion

