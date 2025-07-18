Vi’s Netflix Prepaid Plans also Offer Unlimited Data

Vodafone Idea's Rs 1198 prepaid plan comes with unlimited 5G data. But it is not just that. If you are also under the 4G coverage of the telco, users can still get unlimited 4G data. This is the telco's offer for 12 AM - 12 PM every day.

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has two prepaid plans on offer with Netflix bundled at no additional cost. The highlight of these plans is that they also offer unlimited data to the users. The Netflix prepaid plans from the telco come for Rs 1,198 and Rs 1,599. These two plans are available at the same price for everyone across India. Let's take a look at the benefits.




Vodafone Idea Rs 1198 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 1198 prepaid plan comes with unlimited 5G data. But it is not just that. If you are also under the 4G coverage of the telco, users can still get unlimited 4G data. This is the telco's offer for 12 AM - 12 PM every day. The Rs 1198 plan comes with a service validity of 70 days. The plan comes with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. There's also Weekend Data Rollover and Data Delight bundled with the plan.

The Netflix subscription offered with the plan is the Basic tier. The Netflix suscription will also be bundled for 70 days.

Vodafone Idea Rs 1599 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 1599 prepaid plan comes with unlimited 5G data too. This plan comes with a service validity of 84 days. The data bundled with this plan is 2.5GB every day. The Netflix Basic subscription bundled with this plan also comes for 84 days. Users will also get half day unlimited data (for 4G coverage) between 12 AM and 12 PM every day. The additional benefit of this plan is Weekend Data Rollover. The Data Delights benefit is bundled with theRs 1198 plan, but not with the Rs 1599 plan.

Both the plans offer plenty of data benefits to the customers. If you are under the telco's 5G coverage, that's the best thing.

