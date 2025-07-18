Indian Telcos Get Relief on the Spam Case

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had asked the telcos to cough up Rs 141 crore for not being able to control spam on their networks. However, on Thursday, the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) put a stay on that order from TRAI till the next date. The telecom tribunal said that until its next hearing on August 8, telcos don't need to pay this amount.









TDSAT has asked the counsel for TRAI to submit an affidavit containing the required details. TRAI had put a penalty on all the telecom operators in India including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited).

Telcos, in their defense said that the penalties are unfair at this moment. This is because they are still in the development phase of the anti-spam platform. Telcos have been asked by TRAI to implement an anti-spam strategy, and because they couldn't do so in a defined timeline, TRAI put a penalty on them.1

Before this also, TDSAT had put a TRAI penalty order on hold in July for the late implementation of the DCA (Digital Acquisition System). The telcos are working on an anti-spam platform of their own as you read this. Airtel has already showcased and deployed its platform while BSNL has showcased its platform at various instances.