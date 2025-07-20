Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G has finally launched in India. This is the latest addition in the F series. The Galaxy F36 5G comes with long-term software support and the best thing is that it is priced under Rs 20,000. There's in fact a super strong display on the screen. Samsung has revealed the complete price and specifications of the phone for the Indian market.









Read More - OnePlus Pad 3 to Go on Sale in India in September

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G is priced in two different memory variants:

6GB+128GB = Rs 17,499

8GB+128GB = Rs 18,999

The two variants of the phone will go on sale via Flipkart and Samsung's official website. The phone will go on sale on July 29, 2025. It can be bought in shades like Coral Red, Luxe Violet, and Onyx Black.

There's a Rs 1,000 instant discount offer on all bank cards. There's an additional coupon too of Rs 499, which lowers the price of the base vaiant to Rs 15,999. Let's now look at the specifications.

Read More - OPPO and Hasselblad Partnership Renewed

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Specifications in India

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the front. The display comes with an Infinity-U notch design. The device comes with side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric security. The triple-camera setup comes with a 50MP primary lens with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The phone comes with Android 15 based on Samsung's OneUI 7 skin.

The phone will come get six generations of Android OS and six years of security updates. The phone is powered by Exynos 1380 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded up to 2TB with a micro-SD card. The phone has a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging.