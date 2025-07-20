OnePlus Pad 3 to Go on Sale in India in September

OnePlus Pad 3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. There's a 12,140mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC charging.

OnePlus Pad 3, a new tablet from OnePlus announced earlier with the OnePlus 13s will soon go on sale in India. The company has confirmed that the open sale of the tablet will start from September 2025. However, the pricing details are not yet revealed. Pricing will be revealed in the coming weeks, said OnePlus India.




OnePlus Pad 3 is an upgraded version of Pad 2. The specifications of the tablet have been confirmed along with its design. Let's take a look at the specifications for now.

OnePlus Pad 3 Specifications in India

OnePlus Pad 3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. There's a 12,140mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC charging. There's a 13.2-inch screen with support for 3.4k resolution, 12-bit colour depth, and pixel density of 315 PPI. The Pad 3 has a unique 7:5 aspect ratio like the other OnePlus Pads.

The OnePlus Pad 3 runs on OxygenOS 15 out of the box, based on Android 15. There is support for smart features like AI Writer and AI Summarize. It also supports Google AI features such as Gemini and Circle to Search. The Open Canvas feature is also upgraded with system-level drag and drop and smarter split-screen suggestions. The tablet is available in two memory configurations - 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB.

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

Expert Opinion

