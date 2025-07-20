Airtel’s Meaningful AI Partnership Poses a Bright Future for India

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Perplexity Pro access can potentially help students and professionals in boosting their productivity. For freelancers, Perplexity Pro is again a super useful subscription as it allows the users to surpass the boundaries of their imagination.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, a leading telecom operator in India, recently announced a partnership with the AI (artificial intelligence) giant Perplexity.
  • For the unaware, the partnership will bring 360 million Airtel customers free access to Perplexity subscription for one year.
  • This one year subscription actually costs approximately Rs 18,000.

Follow Us

jio 5g user base crosses 200 million

Bharti Airtel, a leading telecom operator in India, recently announced a partnership with the AI (artificial intelligence) giant Perplexity. For the unaware, the partnership will bring 360 million Airtel customers free access to Perplexity subscription for one year. This one year subscription actually costs approximately Rs 18,000. Airtel is offering this free subscription to everyone including its mobile and home broadband customers.




Read More - Indian Telcos Get Relief on the Spam Case

Perplexity Pro access can potentially help students and professionals in boosting their productivity. For freelancers, Perplexity Pro is again a super useful subscription as it allows the users to surpass the boundaries of their imagination. This is a great partnership keeping in view the growth of India and its citizens. Not only will it save people money in spending on AI subscriptions, but it will also give millions of Indians access to the power of AI to boost their productivity and learn new things on the go.

No such partnership has been announced by any other telecom operator. It will be interesting to see if Jio and Vi also announce a partnership with Perplexity to offer its Pro subscription to users. Perplexity is getting great distribution, however, it is also incurring huge costs. The idea for the AI company would be to convert a percentage of these free users to paying users after a year. That would definitely help the company in recovering costs and also turn in profits in the future. Perplexity Pro is giving great competition to platforms such as ChatGPT Premium and Google Gemini Pro.

Read More - Reliance Jio Net Profit Scales to Rs 7110 Crore in Q1 FY26

How to Claim Free Perplexity Pro Subscription with Airtel

Users can login into their Airtel Thanks app and check thr rewards section. Thetr should be a free Perplexity Pro benefit there. Just claim it simply from there.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Amit :

They do not have so many employees, towers and spectrum to handle 500 million customers. I think we need 2…

Jio to Soon Hit 500 Million Customer Mark

Ritesh :

Streaming mostly matters on how fine resolution is. At 1080p one can watch an hour and half,at 1440p, it reduces…

Jio to Soon Hit 500 Million Customer Mark

Grs :

I didn't say anything about 5G I am always commenting about Airtel 4G only...yes that is true no one can…

Vodafone Idea Is Turning Loyalty Into Luxury With Its Priority…

Grs :

Bro use the proper sensible comments Airtel Shut down...abhi lol bol ke tu khud mu pe gir gaya....

Vodafone Idea Is Turning Loyalty Into Luxury With Its Priority…

Grs :

What not in top priority circles in all circles this offer are there who are not using sim for a…

Vodafone Idea Is Turning Loyalty Into Luxury With Its Priority…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments