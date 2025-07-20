Airtel’s Meaningful AI Partnership Poses a Bright Future for India

Bharti Airtel, a leading telecom operator in India, recently announced a partnership with the AI (artificial intelligence) giant Perplexity. For the unaware, the partnership will bring 360 million Airtel customers free access to Perplexity subscription for one year. This one year subscription actually costs approximately Rs 18,000. Airtel is offering this free subscription to everyone including its mobile and home broadband customers.









Perplexity Pro access can potentially help students and professionals in boosting their productivity. For freelancers, Perplexity Pro is again a super useful subscription as it allows the users to surpass the boundaries of their imagination. This is a great partnership keeping in view the growth of India and its citizens. Not only will it save people money in spending on AI subscriptions, but it will also give millions of Indians access to the power of AI to boost their productivity and learn new things on the go.

No such partnership has been announced by any other telecom operator. It will be interesting to see if Jio and Vi also announce a partnership with Perplexity to offer its Pro subscription to users. Perplexity is getting great distribution, however, it is also incurring huge costs. The idea for the AI company would be to convert a percentage of these free users to paying users after a year. That would definitely help the company in recovering costs and also turn in profits in the future. Perplexity Pro is giving great competition to platforms such as ChatGPT Premium and Google Gemini Pro.

How to Claim Free Perplexity Pro Subscription with Airtel

Users can login into their Airtel Thanks app and check thr rewards section. Thetr should be a free Perplexity Pro benefit there. Just claim it simply from there.