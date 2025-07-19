Reliance Jio’s total 5G User Base after June 2025

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator has achieved a major milestone recently. In the company's recent quarterly results report, Jio said that its 5G user base surpassed 200 million. This is the most for any Indian telecom company at the moment. In fact, many operators globally don't have these many 5G subscribers under their portfolio. Jio's wireless subscriber base grew by 9.9 million in Q1 FY26. This took the company's total user base to 198 million. The average revenue per user (ARPU) grew to Rs 208.8 during the quarter. This is the second highest in India.









Jio has been adding subscribers for several consecutive months. This happened after the private telcos lost plenty of users to BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) after hiking the tariffs in July 2024.

Along with growing the wireless user base in the mobility segment, the company also achieved a major milestone in the home broadband space. Jio said that its total AirFiber base now stood at 7.4 million. This is the highest for any telecom operator globally.

The telecom company is aiming to add about a million home broadband users every month. Jio was able to achieve this pace in Q1 FY26. Reliance Jio will likely to continue adding users due to widespread availability of its high-speed 4G and 5G networks. Apart from the availability and coverage, Jio also has cheaper tariffs than Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi).