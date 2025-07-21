iQOO Z10R Chipset Confirmed, India Launch in 3 Days

iQOO Z10R is launching soon in India. The company has confirmed the launch date previously to be July 24, 2025. This will be an interesting launch in a very heated space (under Rs 20,000). Ahead of the launch, some of the specifications of iQOO Z10R are now confirmed. The launch will see a phone with a powerful chipset and a large battery for the market. Just like what iQOO does every time, it has created a performance phone for the price segment. Let's take a look at the details which are now confrimed.









iQOO Z10R Details That are Confirmed

iQOO Z10R will be available on Amazon India. Some of the specifications which are now confrimed for the device are - MediaTek Dimensity 7400 5G SoC. This chip scores more than 750,000 points and is more powerful than the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 5G. The phone will be paired with 12GB of RAM which can be further expanded by 12GB virtually. There will be up to 256GB of internal storage and a large 5700mAh battery. While the charging speed is not confirmed, we don't expect it to be slow at all.

Some of the other things which iQOO has said about this device is that it is IP68 and IP69 certified. The phone will have a large graphite cooling area and will also come with military grade shock resistance. It will have dual stereo speakers and support for bypass charging for gamers.

The phone will feature a 32MP selfie camera at the front and a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS on the back. The phone cameras are confirmed to support 4K video recording. The iQOO Z10R will come aroud a Rs 20,000 price tag. It will be available in two shades: Aquamarine and Moonstone.