Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans Which Offer OTT Subscriptions for Free Detailed

Bharti Airtel is currently offering a wide range of prepaid plans to the customers and some of them ship with OTT subscriptions as well. In recent times, we have seen telecom operators gradually rolling out prepaid plans bundled with OTT subscriptions. Earlier, OTT subscriptions were an affair to postpaid plans, but as mentioned, this situation has changed over the last one year. Bharti Airtel stands first on the list when it comes to offering unique prepaid plans to the customers. The telco has prepaid plans with life insurance benefit alongside the ones with OTT subscriptions like ZEE5 Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Continue reading to know more about these prepaid plans from Bharti Airtel in detail.

Bharti Airtel Rs 289 Prepaid Recharge With ZEE5 Premium Subscription Detailed

The first plan on this list is priced at Rs 289. It is a unique offering from the telco with bundled ZEE5 Premium subscription. The Rs 289 prepaid recharge also ships with the standard benefits like unlimited voice calling to any network, 100 SMSes per day and 1.5GB data per day for 28 days. The calling and data benefits are similar to Airtel’s Rs 249 recharge, but the added advantage here is ZEE5 Premium subscription. For the unaware, the ZEE5 Premium All Access pack for one month costs Rs 99. The ZEE5 Premium subscription can be activated via Airtel Thanks app.

Other benefits offered by Airtel are Airtel Xstream Premium subscription, free Hellotunes, free Wynk Music subscription with unlimited downloads and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

Bharti Airtel Rs 349 Prepaid Recharge With Amazon Prime Subscription Detailed

Moving on, we have the Rs 349 prepaid plan that comes with Amazon Prime subscription. Airtel’s Rs 349 plan also comes with 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day for 28 days. The Amazon Prime subscription for one month generally costs Rs 129, but Airtel is offering it for free with its Rs 349 plan. Additional benefits of the plan include Airtel Xstream App Premium, Wynk Music with unlimited downloads and free Hellotunes.

Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans With Disney+ Hotstar VIP Membership

Lastly, we have Airtel’s prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership. Airtel has several plans with Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership across different price points. Starting with the Rs 401 recharge, it is a data-only plan with 30GB data benefit and 28 days validity.

While the Rs 401 recharge is a data-only plan, the Rs 448 recharge is an unlimited combo plan. Benefits of this plan include unlimited voice calling, 28 days validity, 100 SMSes per day, 3GB data per day and Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership. Then there’s the Rs 599 recharge that ships with 2GB data per day, 56 days validity, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day. The Rs 599 recharge also offers a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Last on the list is the Rs 2,698 plan which is an annual plan with 365 days validity, 2GB data per day, 100 SMSes per day and unlimited voice calling. Similar to the Rs 401, Rs 448 and Rs 599 plans, the Rs 2,698 plan from Airtel also offers a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP that’s worth Rs 399 for one year.