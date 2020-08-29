Airtel Rs 289, Rs 448 and Rs 599 Prepaid Recharges Now Eligible for Complimentary Data Scheme

Bharti Airtel earlier announced the offering of free data coupons with certain prepaid plans. Now the telco has extended the offer to some of its other plans — Rs 289, Rs 448, and Rs 599. These three plans have been added recently to the offer and when customers purchase any of these three prepaid plans, they will get free data coupons. There is one catch with the coupons though, regardless of their validity, the day they are redeemed, they would expire at 11:59 the very same day. Let’s take a look at these three prepaid plans.

Airtel Rs 289, Rs 448, Rs 599 Prepaid Plans

Airtel’s Rs 289 prepaid plan is not a new one. It was being offered before as well and it comes bundled with the OTT benefit of ZEE5 Premium. It is the only plan which comes with the benefit of ZEE5 Premium. With this plan, the customers are eligible to receive two 1GB data vouchers with the validity of 28 days. The Rs 289 plan also comes with the validity of 28 days only and offers 1.5GB daily data along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day.

As for the Rs 448 and Rs 599 prepaid plans, these are new offerings from the Airtel and they come bundled with the Disney+ Hotstar VIP benefit for one year. The Rs 448 prepaid plan also comes with two 1GB data vouchers with the validity of 28 days. The prepaid plan also has a validity of 28 days and offers 3GB data every day along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day.

The Rs 599 prepaid plan also comes with the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year. With this plan, the customer gets four coupons of 1GB each with a validity of 56 days. This prepaid plan has a validity of 56 days and offers 2GB daily data along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day. Any given day the customer redeems his/her data voucher, they will have to use the benefit of it on that same day itself.

There are more plans which come with complimentary data vouchers. All the plans which come with two 1GB data vouchers with a validity of 28 days are – Rs 219, Rs 249, Rs 279, Rs 289, Rs 298, Rs 349, Rs 398, and Rs 448. Plans which come with four 1GB vouchers and validity of 56 days are – Rs 399, Rs 449, Rs 558, and Rs 599. Then there are plans which come with six 1GB vouchers and validity of 84 days – Rs 598 and Rs 698.