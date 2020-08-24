Reliance Jio Brings Rs 499 and Rs 777 Prepaid Plans With Disney+ Hotstar VIP Membership

By August 24th, 2020 AT 6:00 PM
  • Reliance Jio
  • Technology News
    • 1 Comment

    Reliance Jio today added two new plans to its portfolio of plans with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. The plans in question are Rs 499 and Rs 777. While the newly launched Rs 499 plan is a data pack, the Rs 777 is a combo plan with voice calling benefit also on offer. Furthermore, Jio also brought back the ‘Cricket Dhan Dhana Dhan‘ offer. As part of this offer, Jio is calling the prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership as ‘Jio Cricket Plans.’ This essentially means that the users recharging these plans can watch the upcoming cricketing season of Indian Premier League (IPL) online on Hotstar for free. For the unaware, the IPL 2020 is scheduled to begin on September 19 in UAE. Continue reading to know more about the Rs 499 and Rs 777 plans in detail.

    Reliance Jio Rs 499 Prepaid Plan: What It Offers?

    The Jio Rs 499 Cricket Plan is a data pack as it does not ship with any voice calling or SMS benefits. Users recharging the Rs 499 plan will get a one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP worth Rs 399 for free. On top of that, Jio will also offer 1.5GB of daily data for the entire period of the cricket season (56 days).

    Reliance Jio Rs 777 Prepaid Plan: What It Offers?

    Moving onto the Rs 777 Jio Cricket Plan, it is a quarterly plan with 84 days validity. Users recharging with this plan will get a one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP worth Rs 399. Additionally, users also get 131GB data (1.5GB data per day+5GB data), unlimited voice calling (unlimited Jio to Jio & non-Jio FUP minutes of 3,000) and 100 SMSes per day for 84 days.

    According to the terms and conditions of Disney+ Hotstar, it will provide free access to exclusive Hotstar Specials, Unlimited live sporting actions, latest Bollywood and superhero movies.

    Other Jio prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription on offer are Rs 401 (valid for 28 days) and Rs 2,599 (valid for one year). Users can recharge these prepaid plans to watch the upcoming IPL 2020 season.

    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    KGF

    Incomplete info. You’re only getting all of it in Hindi, Tamil, telugu, kannada, etc. None of it in English for VIP subscription.

