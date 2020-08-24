Poco X3 Spotted Online: 64MP Camera, 33W Fast Charging and 5160mAh Battery in Tow

Hardware specifications of the Poco X3 are unknown at the moment

    Poco seems to be already working on the successor to Poco X2 aka the Poco X3. As spotted on multiple certification sites, the Poco X3 will bear the model number- M2007J20CG. The certification sites have revealed the key specifications of the device like the 64MP camera module on the back, 33W fast charging and also the rear panel design. Right now, it is unknown when Poco is planning to launch the Poco X3. Since the device already received BIS certification, we can expect it to arrive sometime in mid-September. We are not sure whether the Poco X3 is a unique device or just another rebranded Redmi smartphone.

    Poco X3 Arriving Soon: What to Expect?

    Tipster Mukul Sharma, in a series of tweets, highlighted the details of an unannounced Poco smartphone, which later on turned out to be the Poco X3. The first tweet from the tipster was revealing the model number of the device- M2007J20CG. In the same tweet, he also stated the phone had received FCC certification and it will also pack a 64MP primary sensor on the back.

    In the follow-up tweet, Mukul stated that the upcoming Poco smartphone would run MIUI 12 out of the box, and it will have a 5160mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. In addition, the phone also received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification.

    And in the last tweet, he revealed the name of the upcoming Poco smartphone and it is none other than the Poco X3. The name was confirmed by FCC documentation. And the phone also offers support for NFC.

    Other specifications of the Poco X3 are unknown at the moment. The rear panel design of the handset revealed by FCC is very much identical to that of the Poco X2, so we can expect minor changes on the Poco X3 compared to its predecessor. And yes, the Poco X3 will sport a high refresh rate screen.

