Poco X2, Realme 6 Series and Several Vivo Smartphones Receive Price Hike

Highlights Poco X2 price in India now start at Rs 16,999 from the earlier Rs 15,999

Realme also hiked the prices of Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones

Vivo hiked prices of recently launched Vivo V17, S1 Pro and Vivo U20

All the smartphone brands are increasing prices of their smartphones in India due to the GST hike and falling rupee value. After Oppo, other brands like Vivo, Poco and Realme has announced new prices in the country. Poco has increased the price of all variants of Poco X2 and it now starts at Rs 16,999 from the earlier Rs 15,999. The Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro also got a new price hike of Rs 1,000 and the prices now start at Rs 13,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively. On the flip side, Vivo has announced a price hike of various existing models including the phones like Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo V17 and Vivo U20 which were launched at the end of 2019. While smartphone companies are announcing revised prices today, the actual sales might only begin after the lockdown period.

Poco X2 Price in India Now Starts at Rs 16,999

The Poco X2 was one of the best smartphones announced last year. Starting at Rs 15,999, the Poco X2 offers features like Snapdragon 730G SoC, 64MP quad-camera setup with Sony IMX686 primary lens, 4500mAh battery and glass body. The new prices of Poco X2 are Rs 16,999 for the 6GB+64GB model, Rs 17,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 20,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. Old prices of the Poco X2 were Rs 15,999, Rs 16,999 and Rs 19,999.

Realme 6 Series Receive Rs 1,000 Price Hike

Moving onto the Realme 6 series, there are two smartphones- Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro. The Realme 6 is now priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant, Rs 15,999 for 6GB+128GB model and Rs 16,999 for the 8GB+128GB model.

The Realme 6 Pro which is already receiving rave reviews for the starting price of Rs 16,999, will now be available at Rs 17,999. The 6GB+64GB model of Realme 6 Pro will be retailing at Rs 17,999, followed by the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB models at Rs 18,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively.

Vivo V17, S1 Pro and Other Phones Also Get Price Hike

Vivo has revised the prices of various smartphones including the recently launched models like Vivo V17, S1 Pro and Vivo U20. The new MOP of the Vivo Y91i (2GB+32GB) is Rs 7,990 and the same for 3GB+32GB model is Rs 8,990. The Vivo Y11 with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage will be priced at Rs 9,990 and the Vivo Y12 with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage costs Rs 10,990.

The Vivo S1’s 4GB+128GB model will be available at Rs 17,990, followed by the 6GB+128GB variant at Rs 19,990. Vivo’s U20 that was launched recently can be picked up via offline stores at Rs 19,990. The Vivo U20’s 8GB+128GB variant is only available in the offline market.

Lastly, the Vivo S1 Pro’s 8GB+128GB model costs Rs 20,990 and the same model of Vivo V17 is priced at Rs 24,990.