Tata Sky Broadband Introduces 300 Mbps Plan with 500GB Data Limit

Tata Sky Broadband, a subsidiary of Tata Sky Limited has introduced a new 300 Mbps plan with 500GB data limit per month. The pan India service provider with its presence in 18 cities across India had introduced the 300 Mbps unlimited plan in late May. The unlimited 300 Mbps plan carries a price tag of Rs 1900 per month with the operator highlighting that the plan will be available for subscription in “select areas” across the country. The new 300 Mbps “Fixed GB” plan undercuts the price of the unlimited plan and is available for subscription in select cities across India.

Tata Sky Broadband Unveils New 300 Mbps Fixed GB Plan in Select Cities

The new 300 Mbps Fixed GB plan enables users to browse up to 300 Mbps speed till 500GB with the operator capping the speeds to 3 Mbps upon reaching the data limit.

Tata Sky Broadband highlights that the new 300 Mbps Fixed GB plan is available for subscription on a monthly, quarterly, semi annual and yearly basis. The operator provides data rollover option for all users subscribed to its Fixed GB plans along with a free router. The users subscribing to the Fixed GB quarterly, semi annual and yearly packs will also be provided free installation.

The new 300 Mbps Fixed GB plan is said to be currently available for subscription in Bengaluru, Chennai, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Mumbai, New Delhi, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune and Thane.

Tata Sky Broadband 300 Mbps Unlimited Plan Priced at Rs 1900

It has to be noted that Tata Sky Broadband offers an unlimited 300 Mbps plan for Rs 1900 per month in select cities across India. The operator highlights that the speeds on the unlimited 300 Mbps plan will reduce to 3 Mbps upon a user reaching 3300GB data limit.

The unlimited 300 Mbps plan is available in all areas where the operator currently offers its Fixed GB 300 Mbps plan along with Ghaziabad, Mira Bhayandar, Navi Mumbai and Noida.

Tata Sky Broadband offers four unlimited plans including the 300 Mbps plan priced in the range of Rs 950 to Rs 1900 in all major cities across India. Further, the operator offers five Fixed GB plans priced in the range of Rs 790 to Rs 1470 in select cities across the country.

Additionally, it has to be noted that the operator offers dedicated plans to its users in Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and Kolkata.