Google Duo Set to Soon Land on Android TV

Google on Thursday announced that the Google Duo video calling service will soon be available on Android TV enabling users to connect to family and friends across the world through the large screen. The company said that “using the right devices can make a big difference in making video calls more enjoyable and engaging.” Further, Google also announced that the company is adding Chromecast support for Google Meet, designed to handle video calls with over 100 members for all the professional needs. The company said that the Chromecast support for Google Meet enables users to convert any room into a “personal conference room” by “taking advantage of your TV or a Smart Display.”

Google to Enhance Duo Video Calling Experience

Google said that the users can use the Google Duo to initiate one-on-one and group calls from an Android TV. Crucially, Google said that the users can plug in a USB camera, if the smart TV doesn’t have a built-in camera.

The company highlighted that a beta version of the Google Duo is scheduled to be rolled out to the Android TVs “in the coming weeks.”

“2020 may go down as the year of the video call,” Google said in the release. “It’s become an indispensable tool, one we all use more than we likely would have imagined.”

Google highlighted that the Duo and Meet also “work seamlessly” with Nest Hub Max and other smart displays powered by Google.

Google Meet Receives Chromecast Support

The company said that the Chromecast support for Google Meet enables users to “step away from the notifications” on laptop or smartphone to be “more present in a meeting.” Google said that the users can now be “more productive and stay focused” by casting Google Meet video calls to the smart TV.

“Meet and Cast can also pair up to simplify distance learning,” Google said. “Students can view their classmates and lesson plans on the big screen while working from their laptops, and teachers can get a broader view of their students on a call.”

Google said that the users are required to update to the last version of Chrome while also making sure that the Chromecast device is on the latest firmware to enable cast functionality on Meet. It was said that the cast functionality is available for all Meet users and that casting works on multiple devices including Nest displays and TVs with built-in Chromecasts.

In early August, Sensor Tower said in a report that Google Meet is among the Top 10 apps by downloads for the month of July, 2020.