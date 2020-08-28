Tata Sky Makes Multiple Changes to Broadcaster and Curated Packs

Tata Sky on Thursday revised the broadcaster packs and its custom curated packs targeting its Marathi and Bengali users. The largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator in India added multiple Marathi and Bengali channels to the existing broadcasting packs and custom curated packs enabling users to view more channels “without price increase.” The packs that are said to undergo revisions include the value packs such as Star Marathi Value and Star Bengali Value B. Further, the DTH operator is also said to revise its custom curated packs such as Family Sports and Hindi Basic.

Tata Sky Enhances Multiple Marathi and Bengali Bouquets

Star Pravah and Star Pravah HD is said to be added to multiple Marathi packs such as Star Marathi Value, Star Marathi Value HD, Star Marathi Premium and Star Marathi Premium HD.

Similarly, Star Jalsha, Star Jalsha HD, Jalsha Movies and Jalsha Movies HD are said to be added to Bengali packs such as Star Bengali Value B and Star Bengali Value HD B packs.

The additions will also carry over to the Tata Sky curated packs such as Family Sports, Family Sports HD, Hindi Basic, Family Kids HD and Family Kids Sports HD 1. It was also said that the additions are an ongoing process and that the operator hasn’t implemented it completely.

Marathi and Bengali Value Packs Priced at Rs 57.82 Per Month

It has to be noted that the Star Marathi Value and Star Bengali Value B carry monthly charges of Rs 57.82 with the packs currently hosting 13 and 14 channels respectively.

The premium Marathi packs such as Star Marathi Premium, Star Marathi Value HD and Star Marathi Premium HD are priced at Rs 93.22, Rs 100.30 and Rs 141.60 per month respectively. Further, the Star Bengali Value HD B pack carries a monthly subscription price of Rs 100.30.

The entry level Hindi Basic and the Family Sports packs are priced at Rs 190.57 and Rs 298.89 respectively.