Tata Sky Shifts Set-Top Box Production to India With its Partner Technicolor

To support the government’s vision of ‘Make in India’, Tata Sky has shifted its manufacturing and production of Set-Top Boxes to India. So now the Set-Top Box that you purchase from the DTH operator will be made in India. But not every Set-Top Box is going to be made in India. Tata Sky has shifted a significant portion of manufacturing to India with its partner Technicolor, but not the whole of it. Technicolor is going to help Tata Sky in manufacturing and distribution of local made Set-Top boxes.

Tata Sky Set-Top Boxes to be Made in India Now

Due to the current pandemic caused by COVID-19, Tata Sky had to adjust to the market condition and make rapid changes. This decision of building a significant portion of Set-Top Boxes in India is due to the challenging conditions of COVID-19. The production to start will take some time though. Tata Sky and Technicolor are currently realigning their resources so that the production of the Set-Top Boxes can start from early 2021 in India.

Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO of Tata Sky said, “As the world adjusts to the rapid changes emerging due to the recent effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tata Sky and Technicolor Connected Home are realigning production of a group of set-top boxes (STBs) to India by early 2021.”

This shift will streamline the manufacturing and deliveries of Set-Top Boxes to the consumers in India which will further strengthen the long partnership both the companies have with each other. Technicolour Connected Home has a very big and strong supply chain and this is going to benefit both the companies. Most importantly though, this collaboration will serve the Indian market in a better way.

Luis Martinez-Amago, President of Technicolour Connected Home pointed out that this partnership is possible because of the flexible and adaptable supply chain of Technicolor. He further said such quality in the supply chain is very important for volatile situations such as now. One thing that customers of Tata Sky will be most eager to know about is whether or not this will result in the reduction of the price of Set-Top Boxes.