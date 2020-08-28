BSNL Launches DRONE Initiative to Promote Digital Education via its Broadband Network

Government-owned BSNL today announced the launch of DRONE Education Initiative in order to improve the proliferation of Digital Education Programme in the country. As part of the same, the leading broadband service provider announced a partnership with IIT Bombay and Yupp Master to offer e-learning programmes. Amidst COVID-19, e-learning platforms are gaining massive traction amongst students and faculty. Being the leading broadband operator, BSNL is now looking to provide e-learning facilities to its subscribers via the fibre network.

BSNL Partners With IIT Bombay and Yupp Master

IIT Bombay, through its “Spoken Tutorial” methodology, has developed digital content on topics covering wide aspects of learning needs for the students. IIT Bombay confirmed that there is online content on IT Literacy (Java programming, Python, C, Scilab, etc), Health and Nutrition, Digital Divide (Net banking) and lot more for the daily requirements.

Coming to the partnership with Yupp Master, it offers a wide range of tech-driven learning programmes to every nook and corner of the country. Yupp Master’s platform classes are all-live programs and they are accessible anytime, anywhere and on any device. It further features curated study material, comprehensive tests and grading modules.

Furthermore, Yupp Master unique offering is Ask a Doubt 24/7, Live Question and Answer – dedicated live session with teachers to clear students doubts.

Announcing the partnership with IIT Bombay and Yupp Master, to offer e-learning program, Mr PK Purwar CMD BSNL said “We have put our best effort in creating an open ecosystem for best talents in education sector to partner with BSNL and drive the Digital India Program through BSNL’s pan-India high-speed broadband network. Our DRONE (Digitally Rich Online Nationwide Education) Initiative allows anyone in the online education industry to partner with BSNL and creates a Pan-India Presence through our digital platform.”

More details regarding the new DRONE initiative from BSNL are awaited. Right now, ACT Fibernet is providing free access to Yupp Master to its subscribers and Airtel is already offering Shaw Academy courses for free.