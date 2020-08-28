BSNL Launches DRONE Initiative to Promote Digital Education via its Broadband Network

Amidst COVID-19, e-learning platforms are gaining massive traction amongst students and faculty and BSNL is looking to provide the same to its subscribers via multiple partnerships

By August 28th, 2020 AT 3:58 PM
  • Broadband
  • BSNL
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Government-owned BSNL today announced the launch of DRONE Education Initiative in order to improve the proliferation of Digital Education Programme in the country. As part of the same, the leading broadband service provider announced a partnership with IIT Bombay and Yupp Master to offer e-learning programmes. Amidst COVID-19, e-learning platforms are gaining massive traction amongst students and faculty. Being the leading broadband operator, BSNL is now looking to provide e-learning facilities to its subscribers via the fibre network.

    BSNL Partners With IIT Bombay and Yupp Master

    IIT Bombay, through its “Spoken Tutorial” methodology, has developed digital content on topics covering wide aspects of learning needs for the students. IIT Bombay confirmed that there is online content on IT Literacy (Java programming, Python, C, Scilab, etc), Health and Nutrition, Digital Divide (Net banking) and lot more for the daily requirements.

    Coming to the partnership with Yupp Master, it offers a wide range of tech-driven learning programmes to every nook and corner of the country. Yupp Master’s platform classes are all-live programs and they are accessible anytime, anywhere and on any device. It further features curated study material, comprehensive tests and grading modules.

    Furthermore, Yupp Master unique offering is Ask a Doubt 24/7, Live Question and Answer – dedicated live session with teachers to clear students doubts.

    Announcing the partnership with IIT Bombay and Yupp Master, to offer e-learning program, Mr PK Purwar CMD BSNL said “We have put our best effort in creating an open ecosystem for best talents in education sector to partner with BSNL and drive the Digital India Program through BSNL’s pan-India high-speed broadband network. Our DRONE (Digitally Rich Online Nationwide Education) Initiative allows anyone in the online education industry to partner with BSNL and creates a Pan-India Presence through our digital platform.”

    More details regarding the new DRONE initiative from BSNL are awaited. Right now, ACT Fibernet is providing free access to Yupp Master to its subscribers and Airtel is already offering Shaw Academy courses for free.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Sun Direct Adds Six New Channels to its Platform

    Sun Direct keeps on adding and removing channels from its offerings. Now the DTH operator has added six new channels...

    module-4-img

    BSNL Launches DRONE Initiative to Promote Digital Education via its Broadband Network

    Government-owned BSNL today announced the launch of DRONE Education Initiative in order to improve the proliferation of Digital Education Programme...

    module-4-img

    Tata Sky Shifts Set-Top Box Production to India With its Partner Technicolor

    To support the government’s vision of ‘Make in India’, Tata Sky has shifted its manufacturing and production of Set-Top Boxes...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Tensions Between India and China Has Put Considerable Pressure on Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Redmi 9 With 5000mAh Battery and Helio G35 SoC Launched, Prices Start at Rs 8,999

    module-4-img

    BSNL Launches IPTV Service, Opens Pan India Registration

    module-4-img

    Soon, You Will Be Able to Switch Between Prepaid and Postpaid With Just an OTP