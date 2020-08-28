Sun Direct Adds Six New Channels to its Platform

Six newly added channels to the platform of Sun Direct are Kalvi, Russia Today, Enter10 Bangla, Jinvani, Show Box, and Amar Cinema

By August 28th, 2020 AT 5:17 PM
  • Sun Direct
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Sun Direct keeps on adding and removing channels from its offerings. Now the DTH operator has added six new channels for its customers. Just a few days back, one of its channel packs – ROI HD emerged as one of the cheapest and best HD channel packs to purchase in India. The ROI HD pack comes for Rs 253.39 (exclusive of taxes). Coming back to the six newly added channels to the platform — Kalvi, Russia Today, Enter10 Bangla, Jinvani, Show Box, and Amar Cinema. All of these channels are of different genre. But one thing amongst all of them is common which is that they all are FTA (free-to-air) channels.

    Sun Direct Six New Channels

    Sun Direct has added six new channels. Let’s take a look at all of them one by one. Firstly, there is Kalvi. It is a Tamil infotainment channel which is available for free at SD quality. The customer can access the content of the channel at channel number 33. Coming to the second newly added channel, Russia Today is an English Channel aimed at providing international news to the customers. It is available for free at SD quality to the customers at channel number 569.

    The other four newly added channels comprise of two Hindi and two Bengali channels. Talking about the Hindi channels first, there are – Jinvani and Show Box. Jinvani brings customers devotional content at SD quality on channel number 617 for free. While Show Box is a Hindi music channel available to the customers at SD quality for free on channel number 379.

    As for the two Bengali channels, there are – Enter10 Bangla and Amar Cinema. Enter10 Bangla falls under the genre category of GEC and is available for free at SD quality on channel number 643. The last newly added channel Amar Cinema brings customers Bengali movies for free at SD quality on channel number 646.

    There are more offers from Sun Direct that are live at the moment. The DTH operator is offering one of its most prominent channel packs Tamil DPO 1 at Rs 999 for 9 months. It is a limited time offer.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Sun Direct Adds Six New Channels to its Platform

    Sun Direct keeps on adding and removing channels from its offerings. Now the DTH operator has added six new channels...

    module-4-img

    BSNL Launches DRONE Initiative to Promote Digital Education via its Broadband Network

    Government-owned BSNL today announced the launch of DRONE Education Initiative in order to improve the proliferation of Digital Education Programme...

    module-4-img

    Tata Sky Shifts Set-Top Box Production to India With its Partner Technicolor

    To support the government’s vision of ‘Make in India’, Tata Sky has shifted its manufacturing and production of Set-Top Boxes...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Tensions Between India and China Has Put Considerable Pressure on Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Redmi 9 With 5000mAh Battery and Helio G35 SoC Launched, Prices Start at Rs 8,999

    module-4-img

    BSNL Launches IPTV Service, Opens Pan India Registration

    module-4-img

    Soon, You Will Be Able to Switch Between Prepaid and Postpaid With Just an OTP