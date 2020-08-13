Sun Direct Tamil DPO 1 Plan Now Available at Rs 999 for 9 Months

Sun Direct is an Indian DTH operator which started providing services back in 2007. Since then it has provided services to millions of homes in the country and has become one of the most prominent DTH operators. As of now, it only provides two types of Set-Top Boxes (STBs), one is SD+ and the other is HD+. The SD+ STB is priced at Rs 1,799 and the HD+ STB is priced at Rs 1,999 which is only Rs 200 more than the SD+ STB. But one thing that people need to keep these STBs alive is an active connection. But a lot of people who are inactive users just can’t find the time to watch TV so they don’t recharge again and again. But Sun Direct has brought an offer for them to alleviate them from the pain of recharging again and again and not be able to watch TV.

Sun Direct Rs 999 Offer for Tamil DPO 1

Sun Direct is offering the inactive customers a Rs 999 offer with the Tamil DPO 1 pack. The Tamil DPO 1 pack is priced at Rs 168.64 per month under the SD+ channel packs. It offers some of the best Tamil entertainment channels and along with that also brings sports, kids, and other channels.

If the customer wants to purchase it for one month, then it is priced at Rs 168.64, for 3 months you will have to pay Rs 469.49, for 6 months you will have to pay Rs 897.45, and for 12 months, you will have to pay Rs 1,744.91. But with the new Independence Day offer, the customers are getting another offer to recharge for 9 months at a discounted rate. This offer is valid until August 17, 2020.

Just by paying Rs 999, customers can recharge their STB with the Tamil DPO 1 pack and get the plan for 9 months. It will still offer all the channels and benefits that are offered with the regular subscription. If calculated, the customer would be paying Rs 111 per month for the plan instead of Rs 168.64. That is a good discount for people who are inactive subscribers and just want to take a subscription and keep their STB alive.