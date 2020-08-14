Stable internet connectivity is of prime importance when we are looking for seamless work experience. Broadband fiber connection is a very good solution for that need. But even it has its limits. It can’t provide the same level of connectivity and speed of the internet when you are away from the router which you get when you are close to it. But to solve that, you can purchase mesh nodes. They are radio transmitters which you can install inside your home or office and they will increase the range of internet connectivity for you. You won’t have to face any speed or connectivity problems. Airtel Xstream Fiber Mesh plan is a new offer which will be available for the user very soon. But for those mesh nodes, you will have to purchase the Rs 25,000 yearly plan from the telco.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Mesh to Provide 500GB Monthly Data and Unlimited Calling

With the Airtel Xstream Fiber connection, the customers get the benefit of unlimited calling. There won’t be any exception with the Airtel Xstream Fiber Mesh plan. The plan will cost Rs 25,000 yearly and it will offer 500GB data monthly. That 500GB data will be availed at 300 Mbps speed. The customer will also have the option of purchasing the Rs 299 (exclusive of taxes) plan which will upgrade the monthly 500GB data of the plan to unlimited data (3.3TB). It is worth noting that the service isn’t out yet for every customer through the official website of Airtel. So for now, if the service is available, it is only available for select users. Apart from that, the mesh nodes will also be available for users going for 1 Gbps Airtel Xstream Fiber plan.

The nodes which are going to be available will be – Linksys Velp Triband devices. The Airtel Xstream Fiber Mesh plan will provide the customers with a total of 3 nodes and they won’t be sold separately but in a bundle. If you are thinking about how much area of your house will be covered with the help of Airtel Xstream Fiber Mesh nodes, it is 3,500 square feet. But the distance and area are also affected and influenced by a large number of factors such as the design of the house/office, where the nodes are placed and how many walls are there.

Mesh devices are very expensive and thus all the nodes are under a warrant of two years from any software or hardware damage. But if the device has been tampered with or damaged because of the fault of the user/customer, then no warranty will be applicable. Along with that, you can’t change your plan in between. If you have chosen this plan, then you will have to continue with it for a complete year.

The customer doesn’t have to worry about installing the node devices. An engineer from the company will visit your home and will do it for you. All the existing Airtel Xstream Fiber customers can upgrade to this plan as well as customers who want a new connection can get this plan. In case you want extra nodes for a larger area of connectivity, then you can purchase them from the market and get them connected.