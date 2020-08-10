Airtel Xstream Fiber Mesh Available With 1 Gbps VIP Broadband Plan



Xstream Fiber is a broadband internet service from Airtel. Airtel focuses on solving the issues of customers. One of the biggest issues which customers face with a broadband connection is unstable connectivity. If you are not near the router, your connectivity either gets bad and provides slow internet or disconnects from the internet entirely. But to solve this issue, Airtel Xstream Fiber Mesh service will be available for users who opt for a broadband plan which costs more than Rs 24,999 annually. So basically, it is only available for users who opt the 1 Gbps VIP broadband plan from the telco. The 1 Gbps broadband plan costs Rs 40,970 annually.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Mesh Router Covers 3,500 Square-Feet

For the unaware, Airtel Xstream Fiber Mesh comprises of different nodes which are kept around your house/office for providing connectivity to a larger area. One router can only cover up a limited distance, but the Mesh nodes allow that connectivity to spread throughout your selected area. The maximum area that Airtel Xstream Fiber Mesh can cover is 3,500 square feet. The area covered for you can differentiate because of different factors such as the design of your house, placement of the nodes, etc.

The customer won’t be charged anything extra for the Mesh nodes with their Airtel Xstream Fiber plan. They just have to opt for an annual 1 Gbps broadband plan and they will be provided with it. In case for the next year you want to change your broadband plan and don’t want the Mesh service anymore, you can do that as well. The customer doesn’t have to worry about installing the Mesh in their home/office, an engineer from the company will visit the location and do it.

Hathway is also providing its users with a Wi-Fi Mesh solution since 2018. The internet service provider (ISP) only provides the Mesh service to customers opting for a broadband plan offering 300 Mbps speed for either 6 months or 12 months. The 6 months plan offering 300 Mbps from Hathway costs Rs 9,999 only and the 12 months plan offering 300 Mbps speed costs Rs 14,999 only. Compared to the Airtel Xstream Fiber 1 Gbps VIP plan it is very cheap. But then there is a significant speed difference between both the plans as well.