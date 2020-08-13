Samsung Smartphones Which You Can Purchase in India Under Rs 20,000

Samsung has been one of the renowned smartphone manufacturers in the Indian market. Every year, Samsung launches some of the best devices in the mid-range segment to cater to the needs of customers who are looking for decent smartphones under affordable price range. Recently, various mid-range Samsung devices have been launched in the Indian market. In this article, we have compiled 5 best Samsung smartphones which you can purchase if you have a budget of Rs 20,000. Here are our best 5 picks which you must check out.

Samsung Galaxy M31s

The Samsung Galaxy M31s was recently launched in the Indian market. The device features 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a 91% screen-to-body ratio. Under the veil, the device is powered by Exynos 9611 with up to 2.3Ghz processor, which is further packed with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded up to 512GB using dedicated microSD card. As of camera features, the Samsung Galaxy M31s features quad-camera setup which houses 64MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor, 5MP depth sensor lens and 5MP macro lens. Towards the front, the device features a 32MP selfie camera which can also be switched to wide-angle-view. The key feature of the Samsung Galaxy M31s is the massive 6000mAh battery which also comes with 25W charging support. The Type-C port installed in the device can also be used for reverse charging.

The Samsung Galaxy M31s is available in two different variants. The 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 19,499. However, the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 21,499. So, if you want to enjoy the 8GB RAM variant, you will have to increase your budget by Rs 1,500.

Samsung Galaxy M21

The second device which we have picked is the Samsung Galaxy M21. The device was launched in the Indian market back in March. The Samsung Galaxy M21 features a 6.4-inch sAMOLED full HD+ Infinity-U screen. Under the veil, Samsung Galaxy M21 is powered by Exynos 9611 chipset with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Coming to the camera specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M21 features a triple camera system which houses 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle shooter and 5MP depth sensor. Towards the front, the Samsung Galaxy M21 features a 20MP selfie camera. The device is backed by massive 6000mAh battery which comes with 15W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M21 is also available in two different variants. The 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 14,499, whereas the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 16,499. The device is available in two different colour options which are Black and Blue.

Samsung Galaxy A21s

Next device which we do not want you to miss is the Samsung Galaxy A21s. The device was launched back in June, and it has been termed as the most affordable smartphone in the A series for 2020 in India. The Samsung Galaxy A21s features a 6.5-inch Infinity-O Display. Under the hood, Samsung Galaxy A21s is powered by Exynos 850 with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. The internal storage can be expanded up to 512GB using a dedicated microSD card. As of camera specifications, Samsung Galaxy A21s features a quad-camera setup which houses 48MP primary sensor lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro and 2MP depth camera. Towards the front, the device features a 13MP selfie camera. The Samsung Galaxy A21s is backed by 5000mAh battery which also comes with 15W fast charging support.

The A21s is also available in two different variants. The 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 15,499 whereas 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 17,499. The device is available in three different variants which are Black, Blue and Red.

Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M31 was launched back in February, and the company also launched the Galaxy M31s after some time. The Samsung Galaxy M31 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. Under the veil, the device features an Exynos 9611 chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. As of camera specifications, Samsung Galaxy M31 has a quad-camera setup which houses 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro camera and 5MP depth sensor camera. Towards the front, the device has 32MP selfie camera. The Samsung Galaxy M31 is backed by 6000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M31 is available in two different variants. The 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 17,499 and whereas the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 18,499. The 8GB RAM and 128GB variant is priced at Rs 20,499. Readers must note that the pricing has been taken from the official website of Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy A50s

The Galaxy A50s was launched in India back in February. The device has received two price cuts. The Samsung Galaxy A50s features 6.4-inch screen Full HD+ with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device features Exynos 9611 chipset with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Coming to the camera specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A50s features triple camera setup which houses 48MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide sensor and 5MP depth sensor. Towards the front, the device has 32MP selfie camera. The Samsung Galaxy A50s is backed by 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy A50s is available in two different variants. The 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 17,499, whereas the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999.