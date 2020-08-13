Samsung Now Lets Users to Try Galaxy Devices at Home

Samsung India on Thursday announced the “Experience Samsung at Home” programme that provides users a chance to “explore and buy Galaxy devices” including smartphones, tablets and wearables from their homes. The company said that the new service enables users to book a home demo for their preferred Galaxy devices online while also providing them an option to purchase the device online. Samsung said that the users who purchase the devices online through the program will receive the devices from a Samsung Exclusive outlet nearby their homes.

Samsung Unveils “Experience Samsung at Home” Program

The company highlighted that the Experience Samsung at Home program is currently rolling out across 900 exclusive retail outlets of Samsung across the country.

“We have taken a number of measures to ensure consumer safety as social distancing is important to fight this pandemic. ‘Experience Samsung at Home’ is yet another initiative to create new shopper journeys as it will aid physical distancing by leveraging our deep retail presence in India,” Mohandeep Singh, senior vice president at Samsung India, said in the release.

Crucially, Samsung said that the program will expand further in the “coming months.”

“Our new initiatives are also helping our offline retailers and have resulted in a sharp recovery in our smartphone business post lockdown,” Singh said in the release.

Samsung Promises Safety Guidelines Are Being Followed

It was said that the users opting to experience the Galaxy devices from their homes can pick an appointment for home demo through the dedicated portal for the Experience Samsung at Home program.

The company said that users will have to provide their contact details on the dedicated portal and pick a closest Samsung Exclusive store in their neighbourhood. Samsung said that the user details will be sent in “real-time” to the Samsung store picked by the user. The company said that users will receive a call back within 24 hours from the store to confirm the appointment.

Samsung said that a Samsung Experience Consultant (SEC) will visit the user’s home as per the appointment picked by the user for the product demo.

“All Samsung SECs are trained to follow the safety guidelines,” Samsung said in the release. “During home deliveries of Galaxy products, all safety guidelines are followed and transaction is made via digital channel.”