Airtel Launches Xstream Fiber Services in New Cities, More Places Receive “Launching Soon” Tag

The company highlighted that over 20 new cities would soon receive Airtel Xstream Fiber services

By August 13th, 2020 AT 3:41 PM
  • Bharti Airtel
  • Broadband
  • Technology News
    • 1 Comment

    Bharti Airtel has expanded its Xstream Fiber services to multiple cities across India including Ajmer, Bundi and Rohtak. The operator in early 2020 had said that its Xstream Fiber services would be “launching soon” in over 25 cities across India. Airtel said that its Xstream Fiber services would be launching by the end of April in certain cities with the company initially targeting June 1 to launch its services across all the listed places. However, the company pushed back its launch plans potentially due to the COVID-19 lockdown. In late June and early July, the company had highlighted that its Xstream Fiber services were launched in over 10 cities across India.

    Airtel Expands Xstream Fiber Services Across India

    The company has now launched its Xstream Fiber services in six cities including Ajmer, Bhilwara, Bundi, Ghazipur, Kota and Rohtak. It has to be noted that the six cities were part of the initial list of 25 cities where the company highlighted that its Xstream Fiber services would be “launching soon.”

    Airtel on its website has listed all the four pan-India plans in the six new cities where it now offers the Xstream Fiber services. The four plans include Basic, Entertainment, Premium and the VIP plan. Crucially, the six cities including Ajmer are not provided the landline services which indicates that Airtel has launched its Xstream Fiber services through the franchise tie-up with an Local Cable Operator (LCO).

    It has to be noted that the Basic plan enables users to browse up to 100 Mbps till 150GB for Rs 799 per month. The Entertainment plan priced at Rs 999 per month enables users to browse up to 200 Mbps speed till 300GB. Further, the Premium plan priced at Rs 1499 enables users to browse up to 300 Mbps speed till 500GB while the VIP plan enables users to browse at 1Gbps speed for Rs 3999 per month.

    The company also offers one year complimentary access to Airtel Xstream with all its Xstream Fiber plans while access to Amazon Prime is offered on Entertainment, Premium and VIP plans.

    Airtel Set to Launch Xstream Fiber Services in Additional Cities

    The company has listed several other cities with an “launching soon” tag including Akola, Amaravati, Bahraich, Barabanki, Bikaner, Chandauli, Chandrapur, Davanagere, Dharamshala, Dhule, Hosur, Jalgaon, Jhunjhunu, Latur and Muzzafarnagar.

    Further, the company highlighted that cities including Nanded, Ramanathapuram, Ratnagiri, Satara, Solapur, Sonbhadra, Tirupati, Udaipur would also soon receive Airtel Xstream Fiber services.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:Reporter

    Born in India, Yogesh loves to travel and has lived in multiple countries including New Zealand and Canada. His bylines can be found on various newspapers and blogs throughout the world, including Vancouver Sun, Surrey Now-Leader, Daily Hive , Investing News Network and Rach F1.

    guest
    1 Comment
    newest
    oldest most voted
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments
    Akshay naik

    When this service will be launche in vasai virar.

    Forum reply »
    City
    Virar
    1
    0
    Reply

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Samsung Smartphones Which You Can Purchase in India Under Rs 20,000

    Samsung has been one of the renowned smartphone manufacturers in the Indian market. Every year, Samsung launches some of the...

    module-4-img

    Samsung Now Lets Users to Try Galaxy Devices at Home

    Samsung India on Thursday announced the “Experience Samsung at Home” programme that provides users a chance to “explore and buy...

    module-4-img

    Airtel Launches Xstream Fiber Services in New Cities, More Places Receive “Launching Soon” Tag

    Bharti Airtel has expanded its Xstream Fiber services to multiple cities across India including Ajmer, Bundi and Rohtak. The operator...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Vivaldi Android Browser Now Features Enhanced Tracker and Ad Blocker

    module-4-img

    Realme C12 and C15 to Launch in India on August 18: Key Features Teased

    module-4-img

    5 Best Smartphones Which You Can Buy in India Under Rs 15,000

    module-4-img

    MIUI 12 Announced With Refreshed Design and Productivity Features in India

    1
    0
    Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
    ()
    x