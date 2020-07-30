Samsung Galaxy M31s With Exynos 9611 Launched in India at a Starting Price of Rs 19,499

Samsung has launched its latest device in the Indian market which is the Samsung Galaxy M31s. It is the successor of Samsung Galaxy M31 launched earlier this year. There is a quad-camera setup in the smartphone with smart camera features. One of the highlights of the Galaxy M31s is its huge 6000mAh battery. There is up to 8GB RAM inside the Galaxy M31s which means that it will give the user a very smooth smartphone experience. Samsung noted that its latest offering, the Samsung Galaxy M31s is manufactured all in India. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M31s: Specifications

Starting with the camera, Galaxy M31s will come with a quad-camera setup where the primary sensor is a 64MP lens which can covert a single shot into many different pictures. The primary camera is paired up with a 5MP depth sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro lens. There are up to 99 filters preloaded on the gallery app of the device. The front camera is a 32MP lens which can also switch to wide-angle view for capturing selfies with a better range. The 64MP lens on the Galaxy M31s is the Sony IMX682 which puts it directly against the Poco X2.

As for the display, there is a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and screen-to-body ratio of 91%. It is powered by the powerful Exynos 9611 with up to 2.3GHz octa-core processor which is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and expandable memory of up to 512GB. Samsung Galaxy M31s comes with 2 SIM slots and a dedicated memory card slot.

Coming to the battery of the device, there is a 6,000mAh powerhouse inside with 25W charging support. The Type-C port installed in the device can also support reverse charging. The huge battery will give the user a video playback time of up to 27 hours and will charge from 0% to 100% in 97 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy M31s: Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy M31s is available in two different variants. The base variant is the 6GB+128GB which is priced at Rs 19,499 and the second variant is the 8GB+128GB which is priced at Rs 21,499. It will be available in two different colours — Mirage Blue and Mirage Black. Sales of the device start from August 6 on Amazon and Samsung’s website.