OnePlus 8T Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 865 SoC and Android 11

OnePlus is known for coming out with an enhanced version of its smartphones called ’T’ series. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer started it with the OnePlus 3 series when it launched the OnePlus 3T. Since then, OnePlus has launched OnePlus 5T, 6T, 7T, and 7T Pro as well. Now after the launch of OnePlus 8 series, it is expected that OnePlus 8T will soon come to the market. The ’T’ models usually come in October and November months of the year. Now, a new OnePlus device model is visible in the listings of GeekBench. There is no doubt that this new smartphone is none other than the OnePlus 8T or even OnePlus 8T Pro.

OnePlus 8T Spotted on GeekBench

The new OnePlus device spotted in the GeekBench listing has the model number KB2001. The model number is running Android 11 which is very obvious. Google will have released the stable version of Android 11 by the time OnePlus 8T or 8T Pro comes out so it makes sense that OnePlus will launch its latest smartphone with the latest Android system.

As per the listing, OnePlus 8T will come with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone will be powered by the chipset Qualcomm Kona. This code name is for Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. This is the chipset which is already powering the OnePlus 8 series. So it can be expected that OnePlus comes out with the advanced version of this chipset which is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+. It is a powerful chipset and is used in many recently launched gaming smartphones.

There are no more confirmations about the device. OnePlus has not made anything official about the OnePlus 8T or OnePlus 8T Pro but everyone knows that the smartphone is just around the corner. The GeekBench 5 scores of the recently listed model from OnePlus are in the range of what Snapdragon 865 smartphones offer. Going with the rumours, the OnePlus 8T Pro might come with a 65W fast charging support. Also, the new OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro are expected to house 64MP primary lens. It will be interesting to see which camera does OnePlus use for the 64MP sensor.