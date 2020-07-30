BSNL Hikes Broadband Monthly Tariff up to Rs 30 Per Month

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Wednesday announced that the fixed monthly charges of its broadband plans will be revised from August 1, 2020. While several BSNL broadband users across India received a notification about the price hike in the last one week, BSNL Kerala circle has now issued an official notification about the revised prices. The broadband price hike is on the heels of the operator revising its fixed monthly charges of its landline services. It has to be noted that the operator offers 17 broadband plans across India, however, the price hike is said to be applicable on seven broadband plans. BSNL highlighted that the hike would be in the range of Rs 20 to Rs 30 per month.

BSNL Revises Fixed Monthly Charges of Various Broadband Plans

The operator said that the fixed monthly charges of its 2GB BSNL CUL plan will be revised to Rs 369 from Rs 349 per month. The 2GB BSNL CUL plan enables users to browse at 8 Mbps till 2GB per day with the operator capping the speeds to 1 Mbps upon reaching the limit. Additionally, the 2GB BSNL CUL plan offers unlimited calling within BSNL network and Rs 600 worth of calls to other networks. The 2GB BSNL CUL plan also offers unlimited calling between 10.30 pm to 6 am and unlimited calling on Sunday.

BSNL has also hiked the 2GB CUL plan that offers unlimited calls to all networks on all days along with the similar benefits as with the 2GB BSNL CUL plan. The 2GB CUL plan will be hiked from Rs 399 per month to Rs 419 per month.

The 3GB CUL plan that offers similar benefits as with the 2GB CUL plan but with enhanced daily data limits of 3GB has been hiked to Rs 519 per month from Rs 499.

BSNL has also hiked the 4GB CUL plan that enables users to browse up to 10 Mbps speeds till 4GB per day and at 2 Mbps beyond 4GB limit. The 4GB CUL plan also offers unlimited local and STD calls. The operator has hiked the 4GB CUL plan from Rs 599 per month to Rs 629.

Similarly, the operator has hiked the 5GB CUL plan that offers identical benefits as with the 4GB CUL plan but with an enhanced daily data limit of 5GB per day. The 5GB CUL plan has been revised to Rs 729 per month from Rs 699.

BSNL Revises Superstar 300 Plan Monthly Charges

The operator also said that the fixed monthly charges of the Superstar 300 plan has been revised from Rs 749 to 779. The Superstar 300 plan enables users to browse at 10 Mbps till 300GB with the operator capping the speeds to 2Mbps upon reaching the limit. Similar to most other BSNL broadband plans, the operator offers unlimited local and STD calls to the users subscribed to the Superstar 300 plan.

The 15 GB CUL plan is also said to have been revised to Rs 1029 per month from Rs 999 per month. The 15 GB CUL plan offers identical data benefits as with the 5GB CUL plan but with an enhanced daily data limit of 15GB per day. It has to be noted that the 15GB CUL plan is available only for the existing users who have already enrolled into the plan. BSNL in late 2019 had withdrawn the 15GB CUL plan to the new subscribers.

The operator has not hiked the fixed monthly charges of various other broadband plans including the existing base plan dubbed as 50 GB plan priced at Rs 299 per month. The 50GB plan enables users to browse at 20 Mbps speed till 50GB with the operator capping the speeds to 1 Mbps upon reaching the limit. The users subscribed to the 50GB plan can also make unlimited local and STD calls.

BSNL earlier in the week had announced the revision of its various landline plans including the Super Value BSNL CUL, General FMC 180 Rural, 249 Urban, Value All CUL and Special FMC 495. The operator also announced that the Aseem 99 plan that offers a virtual landline number will be revised to Rs 99 for four months from the existing charges of Rs 99 for six months.

The BSNL Kerala circle on Wednesday announced that the Sulabh with Rs 120 plan that enables users to receive only incoming calls will be revised from August 1, 2020. It was said that the Sulabh plan will be revised from Rs 120 per month to Rs 150 per month.