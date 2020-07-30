Thomson Launches 9 ‘Made in India’ Android Smart TVs Starting at Rs 10,999

Thomson is a European technology manufacturer which aims to deliver high-quality products. The tech giant has launched a series of new Android Smart TVs for the Indian market. These Smart TVs range from Rs 10,999 to Rs 99,999. Due to the global pandemic, people are working from their homes. Even students are learning from their homes through the help of online classes. Keeping this in view, Thomson has launched new Android Smart TVs which will help the customer with their digital work. These Smart TVs support ‘Google Assistant’ as these are Android TVs. There are a total of 9 Android Smart TVs launched, let’s take a look at them.

Thomson’s 9 Newly Launched Android Smart TVs

The cheapest Smart TV is from the 9A series which comprises of three move Smart TVs. The first 9A series Smart TV is ’32 HD Path’ and it is priced for Rs 10,999, the second one is ’32 Bezel Less’ and it is priced at Rs 11,499. The other two 9A Smart TVs are ’40 FHD PATH’ and ’43 FHD PATH’ and they are priced at Rs 16,499 and Rs 19,999 respectively.

Then there is the 9R series which comprises of a total of 3 Smart TVs which are – ’43 4K PATH’ priced at Rs 21,999, ’50 4K PATH’ priced at Rs 25,999, and ’55 4K PATH’ priced at Rs 29,999. The last series which is the OATH PRO comprises of two Smart TV out of which one is priced at the premium segment. The first one in this series is ’50 OATH PRO’ priced at 28,999 and the second one is ’75 OATH PRO’ priced at Rs 99,999.

These new Android Smart TVs will available for sale from August 6 exclusively on Flipkart.

SPPL Supporting Government’s Vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’

CEO of SPPL and India Brand Licensee, Thomson TV, Avneet Singh Marwah said, “Our mission is to maximize the value addition of manufacturing Android Tv in the next 5 years in India, we are proud to start our partnership with Google. PATH 9A and 9R series have been completely developed and tested in India; this is the beginning of the vocal for local Android tv. All our customers should feel honored while buying this tv, as its completely developed and tested under make in India initiative. Google has just announced they will invest 10 billion dollars in India, this will assist the android tv ecosystem as well. With this launch, we expect to gain our market share by 7% by the end of 2021-22.”

Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL) is the India brand Licensee of Thomson TV and it supports the government’s vision of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. Thus it has partnered up with Google and set up its own R&D team in Bangalore for working towards building a complete Android ecosystem.