Flipkart Quick Will Deliver Your Orders in 90 Minutes Between 6 AM and Midnight

Flipkart has launched a service called ‘Flipkart Quick’. This service will ensure that the customer doesn’t have to go out of their home and comfort to purchase essentials. During the time of the pandemic, everyone should stay inside their homes and follow social distancing norms. To support that, Flipkart Quick will deliver the ordered essentials in a matter of 90 minutes from the time of order. It won’t be free though. The minimum delivery charge applied will be of Rs 29 which means that it can be much more than that in some cases.

Order Groceries, Meat, Stationary, and Dairy from Flipkart Quick

Flipkart will deliver groceries, stationery, meat, and dairy items through its Flipkart Quick service. If the customer wants, he/she can choose a two-hour time slot on which they want their order to be delivered. It is very much similar to the model of Amazon Prime Now. The orders will start delivering from as early as 6 AM and will continue to be delivered until midnight.

Flipkart said that the company won’t be using the traditional pin-code system for delivery tracking. Instead, they are using advanced technology for mapping the location of their customer so that the deliveries can be made faster. Not only faster, but the deliveries will be more accurate.

This service would be currently available in Bengaluru only. Later it will spread to six other cities in India as well. Even in Bengaluru, only select areas will be getting this service from Flipkart. Those areas are — Whitefield, HSR Layout, Panathur, Banashankari, BTM Layout, Indiranagar, and KR Puram.

Sandeep Karwa, Vice President of Flipkart said, “While we start with our dark store (no-walk-in) model, wherein we enable sellers to store inventory close to the consumer; this model has the potential of encouraging local entrepreneurship and enabling new business strategies and partnerships.”

Flipkart is going to face a lot of competition from Amazon Fresh (earlier Amazon Prime Now) and JioMart both of which employ a business model similar to this.