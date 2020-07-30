Bharti Airtel Registers “Exponential Data Traffic Growth,” Expands Broadband Coverage

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said that it recorded an “exponential data traffic growth” in the first quarter ended June 30, 2020. The company said that the total data traffic on its network stood at 7240 billion MB as compared to 4192 billion MB registered in the prior year quarter. Airtel said that the total data traffic represents a growth of 72.7% on YoY basis. The company shared the development in its quarterly report for the period ended June 30, 2020. Airtel posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 436 crore before exceptional items for the period ended June 30, 2020 while its net loss after exceptional items stood at Rs 15,933 crore. The company said that the total consolidated revenues was at Rs 23,939 crores, representing an 15.4% increase on a YoY basis. Airtel said that its Indian mobile service revenues was up 18.5% YoY while its Direct-to-Home (DTH) and Homes segment “continued to remain steady.”

Airtel Registers Increase in Voice and Data Traffic

The company said that the voice traffic on its network grew 11.3% YoY to 820 billion minutes as compared to 737 billion minutes in the previous year quarter. The average data consumed by an user is said to have increased to 16.3GB as compared to 11.7GB in the prior year quarter, representing an 39.6% YoY increase.

Airtel said that it incurred a capital expenditure of Rs 2558.5 crores primarily to enhance its indoor coverage, voice quality and data capacities. The company said that it had 196,145 network towers for the period ended June 30, 2020 as compared 182,600 network towers in the prior year quarter.

Airtel Expands Homes Services to 117 Cities Across India

The company said that its Homes Services that offer fixed line telephony and broadband connections now covers 117 cities across India. In the previous quarter ended March 31, 2020, Airtel reported that its Home Services covered 111 cities. It also has to be noted that Airtel launched its Xstream Fiber services in over 10 new cities in early July.

The company said that it incurred a capital expenditure of Rs 118.2 crores on the account of high speed fiber network expansion.

“During the quarter, the company accelerated online acquisitions by leveraging own base marketing as a key lever and also captured the demand in un-wired cities through the LCO partnership model which is now live in 14 cities,” the company said in its report.

In the previous quarter ended March 31, 2020, the company said that the Local Cable Operator (LCO) partnership covered 11 cities across India. The company primarily offers DSL services and advance rental plans in the cities where it offers its services through LCO partnership.

Airtel said that it added 34,000 new Homes subscribers in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 with the company now highlighting that it serves over 2.45 million users.