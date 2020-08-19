Affordable Prepaid Plans With Long Validity But Less Data Benefit

There are many types of prepaid plans available from different telecom operators. There are plans which are focused on providing more data to the user, but then they don’t carry a long validity period. Then there are plans which are focused on providing long validity but usually come with fewer data benefits. Interestingly, now there are prepaid plans which are focused on providing OTT benefits. Today, we are going to focus on the affordable prepaid plans which offer longer validity but then as a side-effect, come with lesser data to make them affordable. These kind of plans are good for people who recharge with the purpose of calling more than using data. Let’s take a look at different telcos offering such plans.

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel offers two such prepaid plans. These plans come with long validity but fewer data benefits. The first plan is of Rs 379. It comes with a total of 6GB data only and offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day to the users. There is a free subscription of Airtel Xstream Premium included and free Hellotunes as well. It has a validity of 84 days.

The other plan is of Rs 1,498. It comes with a validity of 365 days ( 1 year) but only offers 24GB of data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Additional benefits include Airtel Xstream Premium and free Hellotunes and more from Airtel Thanks benefits.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio offers two affordable prepaid plans with long validity and fewer data benefits. The Rs 329 plan comes with a validity of 84 days. It offers only 6GB of data along with unlimited calling benefit and 3000 FUP minutes for Jio to non-Jio calling. There are 1000 SMS included in the plan as well with a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps.

The other plan from Jio which is like this is of Rs 1,299. This plan comes with a validity of 336 days which is still two days more than 11 months and offers 24GB data. There is unlimited calling included with 12,000 FUP minutes for Jio to non-Jio calling. The customer also gets 3,600 SMS along with a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps.

Vodafone

Two prepaid plans from Vodafone which are of similar nature are of Rs 379 and Rs 1,499. Starting with the Rs 379 prepaid plan, the customer gets 6GB of data along with unlimited calling and 1,000 SMS. It comes with a validity of 84 days.

The second prepaid plan is of Rs 1,499. It comes with a validity of 365 days which is one complete year and offers unlimited calling, 3,600 SMS, and 24GB of data. Both the prepaid plans come with OTT benefits. The customers going with either of these prepaid plans get a free subscription to Vodafone Play worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 Premium worth Rs 999.