Postpaid Plans Under Rs 500 You Can Get in India

Telecom operators focus a lot on their postpaid customers. The reason behind that is they are more loyal than their prepaid users. Another reason simply put is because they are cash cows for the operators. Even though there is a lesser number of postpaid users when compared with the prepaid users, they help telcos generate higher average revenue per user (ARPU). Today, we are going to list a few of the most affordable postpaid plans for you guys. The plans we are listing are all priced under Rs 500. Keep reading ahead to find out more.

Bharti Airtel Postpaid Plans Under Rs 500

There are two postpaid plans on offer from Bharti Airtel which are priced under Rs 500. They are priced Rs 399 and Rs 499 respectively. The Rs 399 postpaid plan comes with 40GB fair usage policy (FUP) data and data rollover facility. Users can make unlimited calls to any network within India and also get 100 SMS/day. There are Airtel Thanks benefits included with the plan as well.

The Rs 499 plan offers users 75GB of FUP data with rollover facility. The benefits are largely the same as the previous plan such as unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day along with Airtel Thanks rewards. Users, however, also get the benefit of Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year absolutely free.

Reliance Jio Postpaid Plans Under Rs 500

There are two postpaid plans on offer from Reliance Jio which come for less than Rs 500. The first one is the regular plan of Rs 199 and the second one is the Jio Postpaid Plus plan of Rs 399. Starting with the Rs 199 plan, users only get 25GB FUP data for the month. Post 25GB data, each gigabyte of data will cost Rs 20 to the user. There is truly unlimited calling along with 100 SMS/day provided to the user.

The Rs 399 Jio Postpaid plan offers users 75GB of FUP data for the month after which each gigabyte of data costs Rs 10 to the user. Users also get data rollover facility of up to 200GB. There is unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day included as well. With both the Rs 199 and Rs 399 postpaid plans from Jio, users get a complimentary subscription of all the Jio Apps.

However, with the Rs 399 plan, users also get a free subscription of over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Vodafone Idea Postpaid Plans Under Rs 500

Vodafone Idea (Vi) also offers two postpaid plans under Rs 500. These plans cost Rs 399 and Rs 499 respectively. With the Rs 399 plan, users get 40GB of FUP data with a rollover facility of up to 200GB. There is unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day offered to the users as well. In additional benefits, there is a free subscription of Vi Movies & TV app included.

Coming to the Rs 499 postpaid plan, users get 75GB FUP data with unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day. Users also get OTT benefits of Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and Vi Movies & TV. There is data rollover facility of up to 200GB offered with this plan as well.