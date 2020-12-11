Tariff Hike to help Telcos Get About 20% Higher APRU: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities said that tariff hikes will help Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) grow their average revenue per user (ARPU) by up to 20% in the FY22

By December 11th, 2020 AT 2:05 PM
  • Bharti Airtel
  • Technology News
  • Vodafone India
    • 2 Comments

    tariff-hike-to-help-telcos-icici-securitise

    ICICI Securities through a report said that the next round of tariff hikes for the telecom industry could come as early as March 2021. In the same report, ICICI Securities also mentioned that it would help telcos such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) grow their average revenue per user (ARPU) by up to 20% in the FY22. Last year, during the same time as now, tariff hikes by up to 25% to 40% were implemented by the telecom operators of the country. Another round of hikes was expected to take place in CY20, but because of the pandemic and slowdown of the economy, that didn’t happen.

    Telecom Operators Want Data Tariffs to Go Up by 5 to 9 Times

    The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) floated a consultation paper seeking to understand the floor prices that should be set on telecom services. To this, the operators said that the current data prices should go up by 5 to 9 times. Trai is yet to announce a final verdict on this.

    As per ET Telecom, ICICI Securities in its report said that VIL should be the first company in India to increase the tariffs, what the company is waiting for is clarity on the floor prices to be set by Trai. It further said that the tariff hikes would come by March 2021.

    After the tariff hikes, ICICI Securities estimates that the ARPU for Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea would grow by 20%. The brokerage firm believes that Vi requires at least a 50% jump on its tariffs to be able to reach the breakeven line in FY23 and be looked at as a going concern.

    One thing to remember here is that even after the tariff hikes last year, telcos couldn’t really benefit much. It is because of the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) case verdict that came in earlier this year asking telcos to pay thousands of crores as outstanding AGR dues in the next 10 years.

    Now another case on whether the telcos need to pay the AGR dues advance before March 31, 2021, is going on. If the telcos lose this one, it will further the negative impact on the telecom industry.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    2 Comments
    newest
    oldest
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Vivo Y12s Receives BIS Certification, Expected to Come With MediaTek Helio P35

    Much recently, a new Vivo smartphone has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listings. The information regarding...

    module-4-img

    Tariff Hike to help Telcos Get About 20% Higher APRU: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities through a report said that the next round of tariff hikes for the telecom industry could come as...

    module-4-img

    Postpaid Plans Under Rs 500 You Can Get in India

    Telecom operators focus a lot on their postpaid customers. The reason behind that is they are more loyal than their...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite Unveiled, Offers 9 Days Battery Life and More

    module-4-img

    D2h Stream and DishSMRT Hub Android TV STBs Get Hungama Play App

    module-4-img

    Satellite Internet, Do You Need it? Everything to Know!

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio and Realme Working Towards Reducing Prices of 4G Devices and Other Connected Devices