Vivo Y12s Receives BIS Certification, Expected to Come With MediaTek Helio P35

    Much recently, a new Vivo smartphone has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listings. The information regarding the listing has been shared by the popular tipster Mukul Sharma through his Twitter profile. The tweet mentions the device to be carrying the model number V2026. The Vivo Y12s will be an upgraded version of the Y12 which was launched by the company last year. It is worth noting that the same model number was also spotted on the Google Play Console back in September 2020 — more details ahead.

    Vivo Y12s Specifications (Expected)

    The Vivo Y12s is expected to come with a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS display and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The device might run FuntoucOS 11 based on Android 10 out of the box. The Vivo Y12s is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC coupled with up to 4GB RAM. Adding to this, the device is expected to come with up to 128GB of onboard storage. The internal storage might be expandable with the help of a microSD card.

    In the camera department, the device is expected to come with a dual-camera setup in the rear where the primary sensor is a 13MP lens, and the secondary sensor is a 2MP lens. At the front, there is an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calling.

    The Vivo Y12s might come with a 5,000mAh battery and a 3.5mm audio jack as well. The device is expected to support basic connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and might come with a micro-USB port for charging.

    Vivo Y12s Price (Expected)

    There are no rumours about Vivo Y12s pricing in India. But when looked at the price of the device globally, it can be expected that the 3GB+32GB variant might be priced at Rs 10,500. Then the 4GB+128GB variant is expected to be priced RS 13,700.

    There is no clarity on when Vivo will launch the Vivo Y12s in India, but one thing is for sure, its launch is not far away.

